NFL Draft 2023: Will Deuce Vaughn be latest ‘undersized,’ underrated running back to break through?





Chapman McKown, a highschool scholar on the time, wrote a letter to Kansas State’s Deuce Vaughn just about 3 years in the past. The letter used to be written on paper, now not virtual, and praised Vaughn for his inspirational qualities. Vaughn, who stood at 5-foot-5 and weighed 180 kilos, had made an affect in his 2nd recreation towards Oklahoma in 2020 with 164 general yards and a landing. In his letter, McKown expressed aspirations of turning into a participant like Vaughn. Although McKown is now simply beginning his occupation as an early access most well-liked walk-on for the Sooners, Vaughn has persevered his coaching forward of the NFL Draft.

Despite their small measurement, each Vaughn and McKown refuse to let somebody restrict their doable. Football, each in faculty and within the execs, has proved that top does not essentially resolve good fortune. Players like Devin Singletary and Jerick McKinnon have had spectacular careers regardless of status at 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-9, respectively. Barry Sanders, a legend in NFL historical past, stood at simply 5-foot-9.

Vaughn, alternatively, is exclusive. At 5-foot-5, he’s the shortest participant ever measured on the NFL Combine since information started being tracked in 2003. His draft projections range, however perhaps, he’s going to be a Day 2 or Day 3 select. Despite those predictions, Vaughn’s tale is going past draft rooms. It’s a tale that reverberates via tv community board rooms and media rights resources. Kansas State’s relevance within the Big 12 performed a the most important position within the convention securing a brand new, richer TV deal regardless of shedding two main groups.

Vaughn’s small measurement has even been in comparison to that of Darren Sproles, a Ok-State legend who performed 15 years within the NFL regardless of status at simply 5-foot-6 and weighing 190 kilos. Vaughn’s talents as a conventional tailback, slot receiver, and kick returner, coupled along with his move professional blockading talents, make him a flexible participant with immense doable.

Despite his small stature, Vaughn’s accomplishments at Ok-State had been huge, together with being the primary participant in 15 years to be voted onto the AP All-America first workforce as an all-purpose participant. He leaves faculty after 3 seasons with over 3,600 occupation yards speeding and 1,250 occupation yards receiving, achieved within the fewest video games (37) of any participant since 1996. His legacy will bear, leaving an affect now not simply at the soccer box, but additionally at the minds of those that will have doubted the potential for smaller gamers.



