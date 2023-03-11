NFL Draft 2023: Panthers may still trade back after acquiring No. 1 pick, torn between top QBs, per reports

The Carolina Panthers may most effective be transient holders of the No. 1 general pick out. The Panthers, who received the pick out as a part of a blockbuster trade with the Bears, don’t seem to be ruling out buying and selling back, according to multiple reports.

Whether or no longer the Panthers trade the pick out will in large part come all the way down to which quarterback they would like to choose. The Panthers are these days seeking to make a decision between drafting Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, in step with ESPN. Panthers proprietor David Tepper reportedly favors Young, whilst head trainer Frank Reich prefers Stroud, per Adam Schefter (h/t Bleacher Report).

The Houston Texans, who these days personal the No. 2 general pick out, also are anticipated to choose one of the most top quarterbacks within the draft.

Young and Stroud are extensively thought to be the top-two quarterback possibilities within the draft, with Kentucky’s Will Levis additionally within the combine. The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, Young threw 79 touchdowns towards simply 12 interceptions all the way through his time at Alabama. Young, who went 24-2 as Alabama’s beginning quarterback, ended his school occupation with a bang. He threw 5 touchdowns whilst finishing greater than 71% of his throws all the way through Alabama’s Sugar Bowl win over Kansas State.

Like Young, Stroud was once a two-year starter in school. During his remaining two years with the Buckeyes, Stroud threw 85 touchdowns towards simply 12 alternatives. His highest efficiency in school may had been all the way through Ohio State’s exciting comeback win within the 2022 Rose Bowl. Despite long run first-round alternatives Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave sitting out, Stroud set Buckeye bowl data via throwing for 573 yards and 6 touchdowns whilst main Ohio State to a 48-45 win over Utah.

Whoever the Panthers pick out will sign up for a crew that went 5-3 to near out the 2022 season after a 2-7 get started. Carolina’s roster options a number of proficient gamers, together with Pro Bowl defensive finish Brian Burns, cornerback Jaycee Horn and working back Chuba Hubbard.