NFL Draft 2023 Live Pick Tracker: Bryce Young, Will Levis, Bijan

Watch each number of the 2023 NFL Draft are living with knowledgeable research and protection on this NFL Draft select tracker.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The much-awaited 2023 NFL Draft is after all right here! Tonight, after months of anticipation and hypothesis, we will be able to witness what may well be probably the most unpredictable drafts in fresh historical past.

The Carolina Panthers are at the clock and can make the primary number of the 2023 NFL Draft following a industry with the Chicago Bears.

Follow each select made via each workforce right through the night time right here for steady updates!

How to observe the 2023 NFL Draft

NFL Draft Day 1 (Round 1)

Thursday, 8:00 p.m. ET, 5:00 p.m. PT

Locked On’s Live NFL Draft Hangout

The Locked On Podcast Network will host a live hangout stream on YouTube throughout Day 1 and Day 2 of the NFL Draft.

Join knowledgeable draft analysts, the Draft Dudes, Kyle Crabbs, and Joe Marino, as they supply insights on each select and provides knowledgeable research. Local workforce professionals may even make an look within the flow right through the night time.

Find it at the Locked On NFL Scouting YouTube channel come draft time!

Locked On provides a DAILY podcast protecting EVERY NFL workforce, in finding yours lately!

LIVE TRACKER: 2023 NFL Draft Selections (Round 1)

1. Carolina Panthers

2. Houston Texans

3. Arizona Cardinals

4. Indianapolis Colts

5. Seattle Seahawks

6. Detroit Lions

7. Las Vegas Raiders

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Chicago Bears

10. Philadelphia Eagles

11. Tennessee Titans

12. Houston Texans

13. Green Bay Packers

14. New England Patriots

15. New York Jets

16. Washington Commanders

17. Pittsburgh Steelers

18. Detroit Lions

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Seattle Seahawks

21. Los Angeles Chargers

22. Baltimore Ravens

23. Minnesota Vikings

24. Jacksonville Jaguars

25. New York Giants

26. Dallas Cowboys

27. Buffalo Bills

28. Cincinnati Bengals

29. New Orleans Saints

30. Philadelphia Eagles

31. Kansas City Chiefs

NFL Draft Day 2 (Rounds 2-3)

Friday, 7:00 p.m. ET, 4:00 p.m. PT

Watch on ESPN, ABC, NFL Network, and ESPN Deportes