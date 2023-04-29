NFL Draft 2023 home runs and head-scratchers from Day 2: Will Levis lands in a comfy spot, Bears reach on ‘D’





The 2023 NFL Draft wasn’t as star-studded as previous drafts, but it surely did be offering quite a lot of worth in the center rounds. Teams just like the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers made nice selections in Round 2 to handle their wishes. The draft used to be in particular necessary for quarterbacks, and one pick out that stood out used to be Will Levis to the Tennessee Titans. He is a bodily quarterback with a robust arm, and his touchdown spot with the Titans, who depend on their run sport, may well be a nice alternative for him to develop. Keion White to the New England Patriots is some other pick out that might repay in the long term, as he has proved himself as a flexible move rusher. Jartavius Martin to the Washington Commanders and Cody Mauch to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been additionally cast selections.

However, now not each pick out used to be a home run. Cam Smith to the Miami Dolphins, Gervon Dexter Sr. to the Chicago Bears, Rashee Rice to the Kansas City Chiefs, and Tyrique Stevenson additionally to the Bears have been all selections that left some questions concerning the course of those groups. While Smith has cast measurables, his tape hasn’t been spectacular, and it continues to be observed how he’s going to fare on the NFL stage. Dexter has first-round skill, however the Bears could have overlooked out on a nice alternative in Round 1, whilst Rice used to be now not the most efficient huge receiver prospect to be had on the time. Stevenson has the bodily attributes of a just right cornerback, however his inconsistent performances lift considerations.

Overall, the 2023 NFL Draft used to be a combined bag, with some groups making superb selections whilst others left enthusiasts and analysts scratching their heads.



