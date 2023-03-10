NFL Draft 2023: Former NFL QB, GM agree they would rather have Will Levis than Kenny Pickett

Kenny Pickett is the Steelers’ new beginning quarterback, however a former NFL quarterback and normal supervisor really feel Pittsburgh would be with former Kentucky quarterback Will Levis.

Former Notre Dame standout and NFL quarterback Brady Quinn and previous Vikings normal supervisor Rick Spielman have been lately requested which quarterback would higher receive advantages the 2023 Steelers.

“I’m taking Will Levis because of the upside,” Spielman mentioned on “With the First Pick” podcast.

“Same, I’d probably take Levis,” Quinn mentioned. “Kenny Pickett is a good athlete, I think Will Levis is probably a little bit even better of an athlete. Definitely, Levis has a stronger arm. Even though Pickett played well down the stretch … I think with Levis, there’s a little more upside there.”

Brady mentioned that Levis reminds him of Matthew Stafford when Stafford used to be popping out of Georgia 14 years in the past.

“The ball jumps out of his hands,” Brady mentioned of Levis. “Just comes out effortlessly, very similar to Stafford. They don’t have to put much on it. They both have howitzers for arms.”

In 24 video games with the Wildcats, Levis finished just about 66 p.c of his passes with 43 touchdowns and 23 interceptions. During his first 12 months at Kentucky, Levis helped the Wildcats win 10 video games that integrated a 20-18 win over Iowa within the Citrus Bowl.

At 6-3 and 222 kilos, Levis has the prototypical construct of an NFL quarterback. He additionally has a cannon for a proper arm this is unquestionably one of the crucial explanation why he’s anticipated to be drafted so top (here is how we graded his mix efficiency). Levis’ different attributes come with the truth that he ran variations of Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan’s offenses at Kentucky. A assured participant who is not afraid to take calculated dangers downfield, Levis could also be in a position to starting up for large features at the flooring if given a gap.

Like each and every prospect, Levis has some query marks. While self belief is most often a excellent trait for a quarterback to have, it from time to time has resulted in Levis committing pricey turnovers (he had 25 interceptions and 17 fumbles all through his faculty profession). Mechanics and ball placement are different spaces of Levis’ recreation that might use additional development.

Brady mentioned that Levis’ upside could also be similar to Stafford’s popping out of faculty. While neither participant had superb faculty stats, Quinn feels that Levis’ upside extra than makes up for his loss of numbers.

“It wasn’t like statistically speaking (Stafford) was wowing you at Georgia,” Quinn mentioned. “Stafford still went No. 1 overall, I think in large part because of the upside. … (Levis has) a big arm, and he’s an even better athlete than I think Stafford was even though I think Stafford is a better athlete than we give him credit for.”

Both Quinn and Spielman mentioned that Levis’ penchant for turnovers in faculty may just a minimum of partially be attributed to subpar go coverage and receivers most likely being not able to hold onto Levis’ rocket throws.

Quinn said that, not like Levis, Pickett already has a 12 months underneath his belt as an NFL quarterback, which makes it tougher to match the 2. As famous above, Quinn additionally alluded to the truth that Pickett noticed marked development as his rookie season advanced. After beginning the 12 months as Mitch Trubisky’s backup, Pickett ended the season with a 7-5 document because the Steelers’ starter.

Pickett’s skill to steer game-winning drives overdue within the season is one house the place he confirmed vital expansion. But in all probability what used to be simply as spectacular used to be Pickett’s skill to maintain the ball down the stretch after suffering to take action early on. He threw only one interception all through his ultimate 8 begins after throwing it to the opposite crew 8 instances all through his first 5 video games.

While Levis would possibly grow to be a excellent professional, the Steelers most definitely do not be apologetic about their resolution to take Pickett with the 20 th general pick out in remaining 12 months’s draft. It’ll be attention-grabbing to peer how Levis’ rookie season compares to what Pickett used to be ready to do remaining fall with the Steelers.