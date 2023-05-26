NFL admits that Jaguars could ‘possibly’ be sent to London for three straight games at some point in future

The Jacksonville Jaguars will grasp a file in NFL historical past once they play two consecutive games in London right through the 2023 season. Additionally, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell expressed that they don’t seem to be ruling out the potential of extending this file to three consecutive games in London. Goodell mentioned that the NFL at all times specializes in finding out and making an attempt one thing new to perceive its have an effect on. The league has been enjoying global games since 2007, beginning with just one recreation in London for the primary six seasons. The Jaguars were enjoying London games nearly annually since 2013 and volunteered to play in England annually to lend a hand amplify NFL’s fan base. If the 2 consecutive games in London pass easily for the Jags, there’s a probability for a three-week street travel in the future to occur. Goodell added, the NFL’s goal is to check out two consecutive games in London first and spot what occurs ahead of extending it to three games. Furthermore, the Jaguars’ house stadium, TIAA Bank Field, will go through renovations quickly, and the group would possibly want to transfer for a 12 months or two, main the NFL to imagine sending them to London for a number of weeks in a row. Lastly, Goodell plans to prolong his contract to 2027 and would possibly push for three-game street journeys to London to develop into a commonplace prevalence and even create a European department, which he has just lately floated the theory of.