NFL 2023 schedule: Home and away opponents for all 32 teams next season

The 2022 NFL common season has come to a detailed, and now we’re eagerly having a look forward against the impending playoffs. However, it kind of feels we can’t assist however soar forward to next season, which is already on our minds. As Week 18 concludes, opponents for each and every staff’s 2023 season were made up our minds.

In the 2023 NFL season, each and every staff will play their divisional opponents two times. Additionally, they are going to play one sport towards all 4 teams from a department within the opposing convention. Moreover, teams may even play towards all 4 teams from some other department in their very own convention. Finally, they are going to face a staff in each and every of the rest two similar convention divisions in line with order of end. The seventeenth opponent rotates each and every yr. Dates and occasions for those video games shall be introduced in May.

Here is a abstract of the house and away video games for each and every staff:

NFC EAST

(*32*) Cowboys

Home: Rams, Seahawks, Patriots, Jets, Eagles, Giants, Commanders, Lions



Away: Cardinals, Bills, Panthers, Chargers, Dolphins, 49ers, Eagles, Giants, Commanders

New York Giants

Home: Cowboys, Commanders, Eagles, Rams, Seahawks, Patriots, Jets, Packers



Away: Cowboys, Commanders, Eagles, Cardinals, 49ers, Bills, Dolphins, Raiders, Saints

Philadelphia Eagles

Home: Cowboys, Giants, Commanders, Cardinals, Bills, 49ers, Dolphins, Vikings



Away: Cowboys, Commanders, Giants, Patriots, Rams, Jets, Bucs, Seahawks, Chiefs

Washington Commanders

Home: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Cardinals, 49ers, Bills, Dolphins, Bears



Away: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Rams, Patriots, Jets, Seahawks, Broncos, Falcons

NFC NORTH