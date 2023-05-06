Newton Minow, FCC chairman who assailed ‘vast wasteland’ of TV, dies at 97

Newton N. Minow, the Federal Communications Commission chairman who in 1961 memorably assailed TV as a “vast wasteland” and went directly to have a towering affect on broadcasting via serving to form public tv, satellite tv for pc communications and presidential debates, died May 6 at his house in Chicago. He used to be 97. The reason used to be a middle assault, stated his daughter Nell Minow, a most sensible authority on company governance. - Advertisement -

Mr. Minow used to be a politically attached Chicago felony grandee and boardroom Zelig whose skilled existence encompassed just about each phase of the communications trade over six many years.

During World War II, he served in an Army battalion that constructed one of the primary phone strains between China and India. As a director of National Educational Television, a forerunner of the Public Broadcasting Service, he helped download the investment to place “Sesame Street” at the air in 1969. He later sat at the forums of CBS, the Tribune Co. and different primary broadcasters, and he chaired the PBS board within the overdue Seventies.

Through outstanding roles on panels and commissions, Mr. Minow additionally labored to create a template for the trendy presidential debate layout that has conferred on tv a defining function, past political promoting, within the electoral procedure. - Advertisement -

Ron Simon, a curator at the Paley Center for Media in New York, referred to as Mr. Minow “a crucial figure in expanding TV’s possibilities.”

A former clerk for the manager justice of the United States, Mr. Minow had a handy guide a rough and farsighted thoughts that within the Nineteen Fifties helped him advance into the interior circles of Democratic presidential candidate Adlai E. Stevenson II, the onetime Illinois governor, and John F. Kennedy, then a U.S. senator from Massachusetts. Two generations later, Mr. Minow helped advertise the political upward push of long term President Barack Obama, who were a summer time affiliate in Mr. Minow’s Chicago legislation company.

Mr. Minow used to be to begin with thrust into nationwide consideration as FCC chairman from 1961 to 1963, when he emerged as one of the boldest and maximum formidable of President Kennedy’s New Frontiersmen. - Advertisement -

The FCC most commonly all for issuing licenses for radio and tv stations and environment charges for telephone provider, however Mr. Minow noticed the activity as a pulpit from which to evangelize for the general public pastime.

After all, he reasoned, the general public owned the airwaves. And he had lengthy been involved — as a guardian and as somebody who understood TV’s skill to sway minds — via the proliferation of what he thought to be shallow, dollar-grubbing programming via the networks.

At 35, Mr. Minow used to be one of the youngest males ever to carry the FCC chairmanship when President Kennedy rewarded him with that task in 1961. At the time, the regulatory company used to be reeling from payola scandals, involving bribes paid to disc jockeys in alternate for promotion of sure information, and rigged quiz presentations. A well-liked shaggy dog story used to be that the FCC’s initials stood for From Crisis to Crisis.

The FCC additionally used to be looked as if it would were within the pocket of lobbyists and broadcast business leaders. A chairman used to be pressured to renounce in 1960 after accepting a six-day cruise at the yacht of a radio and TV corporate president.

Mr. Minow got down to revive the company as a watchdog.

In his first public address as FCC chairman, on May 9, 1961, he delivered an imposing bombshell at the National Association of Broadcasters conference in Washington. Mr. Minow and his speechwriters borrowed from the poet T.S. Eliot and created a long-lasting catchphrase in regards to the “vast wasteland” of the tube.

“When television is good, nothing — not the theater, not the magazines or newspapers — nothing is better,” he stated. “But when television is bad, nothing is worse. I invite each of you to sit down in front of your television set when your station goes on the air and stay there, for a day, without a book, without a magazine, without a newspaper, without a profit and loss sheet or a rating book to distract you. … I can assure you that what you will observe is a vast wasteland.

“You will see a procession of game shows, formula comedies about totally unbelievable families, blood and thunder, mayhem, violence, sadism, murder, western bad men, western good men, private eyes, gangsters, more violence, and cartoons. And endlessly, commercials — many screaming, cajoling, and offending. And most of all, boredom.”

He referred to as for “a wider range of choices, more diversity, more alternatives” after which threatened to carry up or revoke licenses for native TV stations; the FCC may now not keep an eye on the networks immediately, simplest the stations they owned. “There is nothing permanent or sacred about a broadcast license,” he stated.

The thrust of the speech used to be now not novel. In his celebrated “wires and lights in a box” deal with to friends in 1958, CBS newsman Edward R. Murrow often known as for the medium to remove darkness from and encourage, as a substitute of simply to entertain.

But as Richard (*97*), the historian and longtime public tv host, as soon as said, the “vast wasteland” communicate used to be a “never-to-be-forgotten bearding right there in the lion’s very den” from the highest federal regulator.

Mr. Minow drew recriminations from community executives, who referred to as the speech sensationalized, oversimplified and unfair — elitist at perfect and evoking the specter of Soviet-style censorship at worst. Sherwood Schwartz, writer of the lowbrow Nineteen Sixties sitcom “Gilligan’s Island,” seemingly named the marooned S.S. Minnow (with the additional N) after the FCC leader as a riposte.

Sherwood Schwartz, writer of ‘Gilligan’s Island’ and ‘The Brady Bunch,’ dies at 94

The “vast wasteland” speech had little sensible impact on business programming, however it used to be credited with reasserting the ability of the FCC. Mr. Minow used the eye to win federal investment to very much building up the quantity of instructional tv stations. The expanded community of stations would later coalesce into the Public Broadcasting Service in 1969.

In 1962, Mr. Minow helped foster regulation that required all TV units to be manufactured with integrated UHF (ultrahigh frequency) tuners. The business networks ruled the already-crowded VHF (very top frequency) spectrum to be had on maximum TV units till that point. Educational stations reminiscent of WETA in Washington used the UHF band.

Mr. Minow stated he used to be to begin with ignorant of communications satellites however temporarily grasped their significance within the Cold War and persuaded the president to spend political capital to hasten their construction. He as soon as told Kennedy they have been extra necessary than sending a person into house “because they will launch ideas, and ideas last longer than men and women.”

Mr. Minow helped convince Congress to cross regulation that ended in the introduction of the Communications Satellite Corp., broadly referred to as Comsat Corp., which over the many years changed into a big supplier of satellite tv for pc communications services and products.

Under Mr. Minow, the FCC additionally granted a license to release Telstar, which in 1962 changed into the primary business U.S. satellite tv for pc. It used to be a crude software, restricted in relaying telephone and TV indicators. But Telstar proved a steppingstone to the multibillion-dollar satellite tv for pc business, which has been vital to the expansion of cable TV in addition to the web and varied army packages.

“His actions laid the groundwork for so many things that would happen in the future,” Simon stated of Mr. Minow. “He was able to transform this vast wasteland by methods he didn’t even anticipate.”

Newton Norman Minow, the son of Russian Jewish immigrants, used to be born in Milwaukee on Jan. 17, 1926. His father co-owned a filthy rich chain of laundries. The circle of relatives emphasised training, insisting that Newton’s older brother, who had a kind of cerebral palsy, be mainstreamed in public faculty to wait faculty, which he did.

After serving within the Army Signal Corps, Mr. Minow entered Northwestern University on an speeded up program for returning World War II veterans. He earned an undergraduate stage in 1949 and a legislation stage the following yr. He used to be first in his legislation faculty elegance and clerked for Chief Justice Fred M. Vinson earlier than becoming a member of then-Illinois Gov. Stevenson as an aide.

He used to be lively in Stevenson’s failed presidential campaigns in 1952 and 1956, within the latter race making an attempt unsuccessfully to influence his boss to make then-Sen. John F. Kennedy his operating mate. Mr. Minow used to be Stevenson’s legislation spouse in Chicago when Kennedy tapped him to steer the FCC.

Despite the fears of broadcasters after his “vast wasteland” speech, he vigorously defended the loose speech rights of TV networks and debatable programming. He denounced advertisers for threatening to cancel contracts after ABC aired an interview with Alger Hiss, who were convicted of perjury in a Cold War espionage case.

After leaving the FCC in June 1963, Mr. Minow used to be an govt with Encyclopaedia Britannica and Curtis Publishing, which owned the Saturday Evening Post and different magazines. He changed into a spouse and later senior suggest within the blue chip Chicago-based legislation company Sidley Austin, growing a distinctiveness in communications legislation and company technique. (One of his felony proteges, long term President Barack Obama, awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the country’s best civilian honor, in 2016.)

He wrote or co-wrote books about broadcasting, together with one at the historical past of televised presidential debates. Mr. Minow helped make the ones debates common, operating with the League of Women Voters within the mid-Seventies to discover a workaround approach to the FCC’s equivalent time provision.

That rule pressured the inclusion of even fringe-party applicants every time radio and TV gave publicity to a big celebration’s applicants. An exemption were made in 1960 for the primary televised presidential debates, between then-Sen. Kennedy and then-Vice President Richard M. Nixon.

There have been no normal election presidential debates for the following 16 years; the applicants had declined to take part. Viewing the debates as a question of necessary public pastime — a task interview and some way “to get a feel of the personality and character of the person” — Mr. Minow helped convince the FCC to decree that presidential debates held via outdoor teams such because the nonpartisan league may well be interpreted as news occasions now not topic to the equivalent time rule.

Mr. Minow used to be inquisitive about next televised debates backed via the league and, in 1987, helped shape the bipartisan Commission on Presidential Debates, which has backed normal election debates ever since. He served as vice chairman of the fee for greater than 25 years.

He used to be additionally a previous board chairman of the Carnegie Foundation of New York and the Santa Monica, Calif.-based Rand Corp., a analysis team closely funded via the Defense Department. In the early Seventies, he helped steer Rand thru a duration of tumult after one its analysts, Daniel Ellsberg, had leaked to the New York Times the assume tank’s reproduction of the name of the game Vietnam War historical past referred to as the Pentagon Papers.

Mr. Minow’s spouse of 72 years, the previous Josephine Baskin, died in 2022. Survivors come with 3 daughters who changed into attorneys, Nell Minow of McLean, Va., MacArthur Foundation board chairwoman and previous Harvard Law School dean Martha Minow of Cambridge, Mass., and Mary Minow of Chicago; and 3 grandchildren.

In interviews, Mr. Minow appreciated to emphasise that he used to be a TV “junkie” who wolfed news and sports activities methods, police dramas and sitcoms. He thought to be tv an important supply of connectedness with the arena, going as far as to position a TV in each room of his area — together with the toilet.