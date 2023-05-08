New Zealand Road Trip Itinerary: 2-4 Weeks (Updated 2023)



Posted: 5/8/2023 | May eighth, 2023

With its snow-capped mountains, historical glaciers, rolling verdant hills, extremely pleasant locals, and plentiful world-class wine, New Zealand is as glorious as you’ve heard. In reality, take what you’ve heard and occasions it by means of ten. New Zealand will merely blow your thoughts whilst you consult with.

People assume as it’s a small nation, you’ll do all of it in two weeks. That’s now not true. There’s so much to do right here. From the north island to the south island, you want numerous time right here to do all of it. You can fill months with actions. New Zealand could also be small but it surely punches above its weight with issues to do.

But what should you don’t have months? What do you do then? What course do you are taking? What island will have to you get started with? Where do you pass?

Or what should you do? Then what? Where do you start making plans that more or less travel?

I am getting those questions in my inbox at all times. Having traveled in every single place the rustic more than one occasions, I do know the complexities of making an attempt to determine get to these far off cities and out-of-the-way parks and glaciers.

While buses and trains can take you maximum puts, the easiest way to look the rustic is by means of taking a highway travel. With your personal set of wheels, you’ll have the ability to get deep into the herbal landscapes that make this nation so well-known. New Zealand is a highway travel nation. It’s the easiest way to discover.

Below are my advised itineraries that mean you can plan your New Zealand highway travel for optimum potency. Whether you will have two weeks, one month, and even longer, those will make certain that you notice the highlights and get off the overwhelmed trail.

Note: Two weeks is the minimal really useful time for a New Zealand highway travel. There’s such a lot to look and do right here, but you continue to don’t need to be rushed or spend all of your time within the automotive. If you best have two weeks, center of attention on one island.

If you wish to have to be told extra about Maori tradition, see the Waitomo glow worms, spend time in New Zealand’s major towns, and revel in enjoyable actions like mendacity at the seashore and sitting in sizzling springs, highway travel the North Island.

If you wish to have to spend your time mountain climbing glaciers, doing journey actions, and absorbing the epic landscapes of New Zealand, head to the South Island to your highway travel.

With one month, you’ll mix the next two-week itineraries to actually have the ability to revel in all that each islands have to supply. More than a month? There’s not anything you’ll’t do!

Choosing the Right Vehicle



Before you even plan your course, you want a technique to get round. Road-tripping New Zealand by means of campervan may be very well-liked, particularly a few of the extra budget-conscious traveler, as they function each lodging and transportation. There are 5 major condo companies:

Prices range so much. Your day by day price will trade relying on the place you select up the automobile in case you are losing it off at a special position, how lengthy you might be renting it for, how a long way prematurely you e book, and whilst you e book (within the prime season, costs appear to double!).

If residing out of a van for a couple of weeks doesn’t sound like your thought of a a laugh time, merely hire a regular automotive and e book lodging alongside the way in which. To e book a automotive, take a look at Discover Cars, which searches condo companies giant and small to search out the most efficient offers.



New Zealand Road Trip Itinerary: A Two-Week North Island Route

Days 1–2: Auckland



Auckland is the most important and maximum populous town in New Zealand and, opposite to well-liked trust, it isn’t the capital (that’s Wellington). Since maximum flights land right here, spend a few days recuperating out of your (most probably) lengthy adventure.

Spend a while placing out at the Auckland Domain, pass snorkel on Goat Island, and should you love wine like I do, take a wine tour on Waiheke Island.

For an inventory of extra issues to do in Auckland, take a look at my information to town!

Where to Stay: The Albion – This historical lodging started as a “pub hotel” within the nineteenth century. Today there’s nonetheless a pleasing previous tavern within the lodge. The rooms are comfy and where is quiet.

Days 3-4: Bay of Islands



Head to the Bay of Islands at the northern tip of the North Island for a couple of days. With mile after mile of seashore and rocky beach surrounding the bay (which incorporates 144 islands), this space has one of the most very best alternatives for dolphin and whale observing, kayaking, swimming, and boating. The Bay of Islands may be house to what I feel are one of the most very best seashores within the nation.

While you’re right here you’ll visit the Waitangi Treaty Grounds (one of the vital vital ancient websites within the nation), discover Cape Reinga (the northernmost level of New Zealand), and notice wild dolphins on a boat tour.

For an inventory of extra issues to do in Bay of Islands, take a look at my entire information!

Where to Stay: Haka Lodge – Located in Paihia, Haka Lodge has numerous not unusual areas, a big kitchen, and nice perspectives over the harbor. Everything is tremendous blank and the beds are comfy. It’s a excellent position to fulfill folks.

Day 5: Hobbiton



Visiting the Hobbiton film set featured in The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit motion pictures is well considered one of New Zealand’s most famed actions and a should for fanatics of the flicks and books. Even should you’re now not a superfan, it’s attention-grabbing to look the film magic and pass in the back of the scenes on this distinctive atmosphere.

To see Hobbiton, you’ll have to take a tour that begins with a power in the course of the proprietor’s 505-hectare (1,250-acre) sheep farm, providing epic perspectives over the Kaimai Range. From right here, you’ll discover Bag End, wander across the hobbit holes, and consult with the Green Dragon Inn. Tours get started at 89 NZD.

Where to Stay: Cosy Country Stay B&B – This is a lovable bed-and-breakfast situated in Matamata only a few miles from Hobbiton. The hosts are unbelievable, there’s complimentary breakfast, and the valuables is quiet and tranquil, with roaming cats and goats for extra environment.

Days 6–7: Rotorua



It’s only one hour from Hobbiton to Rotorua, one of the vital well-liked vacationer locations at the North Island. The title comes from the unique Maori “Te Rotorua-nui-a-Kahumatamomoe,” that means “second lake,” because it used to be the second one lake that Maori leader Ihenga found out within the space.

The Maori had been the unique population of New Zealand, having arrived from Polynesia between 1320 and 1350. This is the most efficient space to be told about Maori historical past and tradition. Don’t pass over seeing a Maori cultural display when you’re right here (the Te Pa Tu Maori Cultural Experience is the only I attended).

The area may be recognized for its geothermal job, and the dynamic panorama makes for stimulating nature walks, journeys to pungent sulfuric geysers, and soaks in luxurious spas with water from the recent springs.

Where to Stay: Rock Solid Backpackers – This is a centrally situated hostel with an expansive array of amenities, together with a cinema, a bar, a communal kitchen, or even a rock-climbing wall.

Day 8: Waitomo



Waitomo is understood for its worms — glowworms, this is (spoiler alert: they’re in fact fly larvae that emit a bioluminescent glow). Definitely one of the crucial coolest puts I visited in New Zealand, the Waitomo glowworm cave could also be very touristy but it surely’s merely breathtaking and in contrast to the rest you’ve ever noticed.

For a whole record of items to do in Waitomo, take a look at my information in town.

Where to Stay: Juno Hall – Close to the glowworm caves, Juno Hall has a swimming pool and tennis court docket on-site. There’s a big kitchen in addition to an outside grill for barbecuing.

Days 9-10: Taupo



Taupo sits at the shores of Lake Taupo and is a part of the Taupo Volcanic Zone, a space that has had prime volcanic job for the previous two million years. Taupo has lots of implausible hikes, numerous boating tours, captivating native markets, and shocking nature. Think of it like a quieter model of Queenstown (the South Island’s journey capita)l.

It’s additionally considered one of the best places to go skydiving in New Zealand due to the perspectives and transparent skies (even though I didn’t do that whilst I used to be there).

I liked the small-town really feel of Taupo, sitting by means of the lake, and with the ability to do such a lot of hikes. I can have stayed right here for weeks.

For an inventory of extra issues to do in Taupo, take a look at my information!

Where to Stay: Finlay Jack’s has an enormous kitchen, a large not unusual room, a spacious patio with BBQs, a laugh and alluring body of workers, motorbike leases, and an excellent pleasant hostel canine. Everything within the hostel is up to date, with new, fashionable pod-style beds so you’ll get an ideal evening’s sleep. In brief, the whole lot a backpacker or price range traveler would wish from a hostel.

Day 11: Tongariro Alpine Crossing



Trekking thru this otherworldly, red-colored atmosphere of volcanoes and sulfur used to be one of the crucial highlights of my time in New Zealand. One of the Great Walks of New Zealand and continuously thought to be one of the crucial very best day hikes on the earth, that is an epic 19-kilometer (12-mile) trek that takes a complete day to finish (the general public take 6-9 hours, relying to your health stage).

As you wind your means thru Tongariro National Park, you’ll stroll thru volcanic terrain (together with the place Mordor in Lord of the Rings used to be filmed), previous prime peaks and sulfur lakes, and finish the day in a dense wooded area. It’s simple in portions (the start and finish) and steep in others (particularly the portion after “Mount Doom”), so that you’ll get a excellent mixture of problem ranges.

Be positive to convey water, sunscreen, a hat, bathroom paper, and a sweater or jacket (the elements can trade impulsively). Expect to pay round 40 NZD in line with particular person for a round-trip shuttle to and from the path or 280 NZD for a full-day guided hike.

Where to Stay: National Park Alpine Lodge – Located in National Park Village (the most efficient position to stick if doing the trek), this hotel options budget-friendly personal rooms, a communal kitchen and not unusual space (with a comfortable fireside for chilly nights!), and a useful body of workers.

Otherwise, you’ll keep in Taupo, which is the place folks most often base themselves after they do that trek.

Days 12–14: Wellington



Wellington is my favourite town in all of the nation. It’s an artsy, eclectic position, boasting lots of cultural actions, a fantastic nightlife, one of the most very best meals within the nation, lots of work of art, world-class artwork reveals, insightful museums, and a fantastic harbor (which is very best noticed from Mount Victoria, which overlooks all of the town).

Be positive to consult with Te Papa (New Zealand’s nationwide museum), trip the cable automotive to the Cable Car Museum, and tour Weta Workshop (an Academy Award–profitable props and particular results studio).

For an inventory of extra issues to do in Wellington, take a look at my detailed information to town.

Where to Stay: The Dwellington – More than part the Dwellington is not unusual house, with a video games room, a cinema room (with comfortable seats!), residing rooms, out of doors patios, or even tennis and squash courts. The body of workers additionally actually is going out in their technique to be sure to really feel welcome.

If you’ve best were given two weeks and are finishing your highway travel in Wellington, you’ll fly out of the airport right here to anywhere you want to head subsequent. If you will have extra time, you’ll take the car ferry (round 3.5 hours) to Picton at the South Island to proceed your travel (wherein case, practice the next two-week South Island itinerary, however in opposite).



New Zealand Road Trip Itinerary: A Two-Week South Island Route

If you select the South Island to your two-week highway travel, get started in Queenstown. Even in case your world flight lands in Auckland at the North Island, you’ll simply get an affordable flight to Queenstown. Queenstown additionally has direct flights to many main towns in Australia in case your travel to New Zealand is a part of a bigger journey in Oceania.

Days 1-3: Queenstown



Queenstown is a small, picturesque city overlooking Lake Wakatipu and surrounded by means of the pretty peaks of the Remarkables mountain vary. It has a feisty and outdoorsy power to it, with slender streets and pedestrian lanes stuffed with retail outlets and eating places.

Known as “the adventure capital of New Zealand” (it’s the launching pad for each form of journey job you’ll call to mind), Queenstown lives as much as the hype. Even even though it has change into vastly well-liked, I will not specific my love of Queenstown sufficient. I like sitting by means of the lake, observing the sundown with a bottle of wine, and mountain climbing the within reach trails.

Explore within reach vineyards, benefit from the waters of Lake Wakatipu, bungy soar, zipline, rafting, or skydiving. There’s so much to do right here.

For an inventory of extra issues to do in Queenstown, take a look at my detailed town information.

Where to Stay: Nomads Queenstown – Most rooms have balconies, the showers have prodigious water drive, and the pillows are thick. There are actions each evening and a loose dinner and quiz evening on Sunday. Overall, it is a good spot to stick.

Days 4-6: Fiordland



The Fiordland area is likely one of the nation’s maximum scenic and far off (and as such, additionally house to a lot of Lord of the Rings movie places). Given its gigantic mountains, deep lakes, swelling rivers, untamed forests, and resplendent fjords (lengthy, slender inlets banked by means of steep cliffs, created by means of glaciers), the federal government has in large part made the land off-limits to offer protection to those herbal assets.

Milford Sound is an incredible fjord that’s very best recognized for the towering Mitre Peak and its surrounding rainforest. You can stroll the wooded path alongside the sandy shore for easiest perspectives of the height, or take the Chasm Walk at the Cleddau River to get with regards to robust waterfalls.

The fjord itself is house to seal and penguin colonies. You can continuously see pods of dolphins frolicking within the waters too. Explore by means of boat and try the Milford Discovery Centre and Underwater Observatory to look uncommon black coral and different underwater lifestyles. Southern Discoveries is the one corporate doing cruises that come with the Underwater Observatory. Cruises start from 129 NZD.

While much less well known than Milford, Doubtful Sound is the inner most and second-largest fjord within the nation. You can best get to Doubtful by way of boat. A wilderness cruise of Doubtful Sound prices 199 NZD.

Where to Stay: Milford Sound Lodge – This is moderately actually the one position to stick inside about 50 kilometers (31 miles). It’s now not reasonable, however the perspectives are unequalled, the complimentary breakfast is scrumptious, and the fresh rooms are comfy but fashionable. Otherwise, in case you have a automotive, you’ll keep within the closest city, Te Anau the place you’ll to find less expensive lodging.

Days 7-8: Wanaka



Wanaka is a ski and summer time hotel city framed by means of snowcapped mountains. As within reach Queenstown has change into overcrowded lately, trip to Wanaka has exploded and this sleepy however actually cool little city has change into well liked by backpackers and out of doors lovers, particularly skiers and boaters. There’s now not a ton to do right here past taking part in the outside. Most folks come right here for a couple of nights to hike, loosen up, and transfer on.

For an inventory of extra issues to do in Wanaka, take a look at my detailed town information.

Where to Stay: Mountain View Backpackers – This hostel has an enormous out of doors house with a grill, house to lie within the solar, and a large desk to congregate round (there have been many relaxing nights spent consuming wine open air).

Day 9: Franz Josef Glacier



Franz Josef is a tiny city that’s principally used as a jumping-off level for seeing the Franz Josef Glacier and the Fox Glacier.

Hiking the glaciers this is an unforgettable enjoy. Sadly, as a result of they have got receded and are melting briefly because of local weather trade, the caves and walks had been close down. Now, the one technique to trek at the glaciers is by way of heli-hike (an epic half-day or full-day helicopter/hiking experience). These are pricey (500 NZD), however the helicopter trip, trekking, and enjoy as a complete are value the fee individually.

Conversely, you’ll simply hike to the glacier face and take footage from a distance. There are lots of viewing issues (and also you’ll see footage of simply how a long way the glaciers have receded in over time).

Where to Stay: Chateau Backpacker & Motels – Just a ten-minute power from the glacier, this accommodation gives loose home made soup each evening, loose breakfast (home made waffles and pancakes!), two communal kitchens, and a sizzling bath.

Days 10–11: Abel Tasman National Park



Drive simply six hours north of glacial Franz Josef and also you’ll be in beachy Abel Tasman National Park. With its turquoise water, dense jungles, and heat temperatures, this park makes you are feeling such as you’re within the tropics slightly than New Zealand. It covers over 23,876 hectares (59,000 acres), that means there are numerous unmarried and multi-day hikes (together with the 3-5-day Abel Tasman Coast Track, one of the crucial Great Walks of New Zealand).

The very best technique to see the park is by means of kayak, so you’ll discover the little coves and seashores that actually make the realm particular. Full-day leases get started at round 85 NZD, or you’ll sign up for a guided kayaking excursion beginning at 130 NZD. You too can take a scenic cruise around the park for 79 NZD.

Where to Stay: Marahau Beach Camp – Offers each dormitories and small personal cottages, a communal kitchen, and a seasonal eating place. There also are tent and campervan websites if you wish to lower your expenses.

From right here, select your ultimate prevent: both power onwards to Christchurch and finish there or take the ferry over the Wellington (an journey in and of itself!) and finish there. Either means, you’ll have the ability to catch an affordable and fast flight again to Auckland to your world flight house.

If you’re heading to Christchurch, stay studying. If you’d love to consult with Wellington, scroll again up and practice the information within the North Island itinerary segment.

Days 12-14: Christchurch



Though critically broken by means of earthquakes in 2010 and 2011 (over 185 folks had been killed and three,000 structures had been broken), Christchurch has rebounded and developed right into a brand-new town. This revival has instilled a newfound sense of hope and vibrancy, and ended in extra funky bars and markets, and new eating places, retail outlets, and reveals. The locals have labored exhausting to rebuild, and there’s a neighborhood spirit right here that actually shines. I like the place Christchurch goes.

While there’s now not so much “to do” in line with se, the vibe this is actually comfortable, and it’s value now not dashing thru should you aren’t brief on time. Be positive to ride the gondola, consult with the Canterbury Museum, and excursion Quake City (a singular and interactive museum that recounts non-public tales from the 2010 and 2011 earthquakes).

For an inventory of extra issues to do in Christchurch, take a look at my town information.

Where to Stay: Urbanz – This is an important hostel situated in downtown Christchurch with pleasant body of workers and an enormous kitchen. There’s additionally a hostel bar, a pool desk, speedy Wi-Fi, laundry, motion pictures, and comfortable couches, in addition to a car park.

If you want to get again to Queenstown, it’s a 6 hour power from right here. Alternatively, you’ll fly to Auckland. The flight is simply over an hour and tickets will also be discovered for as little as 65 NZD should you e book prematurely.



New Zealand Road Trip Itinerary: One Month



You’ve were given longer to discover New Zealand, nice! You’ll most probably fly into Auckland, and make your means south in the course of the North after which South Island following the above itineraries. You can take your time, linger longer, consult with extra puts, and shift your plans if you are feeling pulled in a undeniable path.

Again, those are simply really useful itineraries — I beg you to conform as wanted!



Things to Remember When Road-Tripping New Zealand

To will let you profit from your highway travel, please bear in mind the next laws:

Traffic flows at the left right here (now not the correct, like in the United States or Canada).

You should at all times park your automotive within the path that site visitors goes (or possibility a wonderful).

There are a number of pull-off issues for taking footage — use them as a substitute of preventing at a random spot alongside the facet of the street, which will also be moderately bad given how tight the roads are right here.

Roads listed below are winding, so understand that it would take longer than you are expecting to hide a specific distance.

As lengthy as your present and legitimate motive force’s license is in English, you don’t want an International Driver’s Permit.

If you’re touring by means of campervan, use the CamperMate app to search out within reach campsites, gasoline stations, and sell off stations.

New Zealand is an unforgettable nation, loaded with epic landscapes, pleasant Kiwis, and a wealthy tradition. Due to its far off location, visiting is most often a once-in-a-lifetime travel for many vacationers. Taking a highway travel is the easiest way to profit from your time right here, tailoring your itinerary on your personal personal tastes and New Zealand bucket record.

Need a condo automotive to your epic journey? use the widget under to search out the most efficient offers!