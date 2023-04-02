New York Times says it won’t pay for Twitter verified check marks

April 2 (Reuters) – The New York Times won’t

pay a per 30 days price to get verified check mark standing on Twitter,

a spokesperson for the newspaper advised Reuters, hours after it

misplaced the verified badge at the social media platform.

“We additionally won’t reimburse newshounds for Twitter Blue for

private accounts, except for in uncommon circumstances the place this standing

could be very important for reporting functions,” the spokesperson

added.

- Advertisement -

Twitter had prior to now introduced that from April 1 a number of

Twitter accounts will lose the check marks because the social media

corporate will start winding down their legacy verified program.

Twitter didn’t reply to Reuters’ request for remark.

(Reporting via Lavanya Ahire and Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru;

Editing via Hugh Lawson)