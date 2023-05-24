New York Times Reaches Contract Deal With Union

The New York Times reached a deal on Tuesday for a brand new contract with the union representing the vast majority of its newsroom workers, finishing greater than two years of contentious negotiations that incorporated a 24-hour strike.

The settlement, if ratified, will give union participants quick wage will increase of as much as 12.5 % to hide the ultimate two years and 2023, and can elevate the specified minimal wage to $65,000, up from about $37,500. The earlier contract expired in March 2021, and union participants have now not gained contractual raises since 2020.

The union negotiating the deal, which is a part of the NewsGuild of New York, represents just about 1,500 workers within the newsroom, promoting and different spaces of the corporate. More than 1,800 other people paintings in The Times’s newsroom.

The union stated participants would vote to ratify the five-year deal within the coming week.

“This deal is a victory for all the union members who fought for a fair contract that rewards our hard work and sacrifice,” Bill Baker, The New York Times Guild’s unit chair, stated in a observation. “It shows that the company cannot take us for granted and must be held accountable.”