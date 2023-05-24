New York Times Reaches Contract Deal With Union

The New York Times reached a deal on Tuesday for a brand new contract with the union representing the vast majority of its newsroom workers, finishing greater than two years of contentious negotiations that incorporated a 24-hour strike.
The settlement, if ratified, will give union participants quick wage will increase of as much as 12.5 % to hide the ultimate two years and 2023, and can elevate the specified minimal wage to $65,000, up from about $37,500. The earlier contract expired in March 2021, and union participants have now not gained contractual raises since 2020.
The union negotiating the deal, which is a part of the NewsGuild of New York, represents just about 1,500 workers within the newsroom, promoting and different spaces of the corporate. More than 1,800 other people paintings in The Times’s newsroom.
The union stated participants would vote to ratify the five-year deal within the coming week.
“This deal is a victory for all the union members who fought for a fair contract that rewards our hard work and sacrifice,” Bill Baker, The New York Times Guild’s unit chair, stated in a observation. “It shows that the company cannot take us for granted and must be held accountable.”
Cliff Levy, a Times deputy managing editor, stated in an e mail to Times union participants that the contract equipped them with “sizable, well-deserved raises, a big bonus and an array of important new benefits.”
“From the beginning of this bargaining process, we’ve been determined to reach a contract that shows how much we value the contributions of NewsGuild members to The Times’s success,” Mr. Levy stated.
The deal features a contractual settlement on hybrid paintings and eligibility for paid sabbatical go away of 4 weeks for each 10 years labored on the corporate. The corporate additionally agreed that new newsroom jobs, together with any growth into native markets, can be a part of the union and pay honest minimal salaries.
The bargaining over the contract used to be ceaselessly heated, with divisions infrequently spilling into public view. Negotiators diverged on salaries, well being and retirement advantages, and different problems. The union accused The Times of slow-walking the negotiations and refusing to proportion the corporate’s earnings with workers, whilst Times executives pointed to a necessity for wary budgeting amid an unsure financial outlook.
In December, Times Guild participants held a one-day strike, a rarity at The Times, which hasn’t had a piece stoppage longer than an afternoon for the reason that Nineteen Seventies. Last month, union participants protested outdoor the corporate’s annual stockholder assembly and delivered a letter to the writer, A.G. Sulzberger, signed via greater than 1,000 participants, that stated: “Enough is enough.”
Under the brand new contract, which might quilt 2021 via February 2026, union participants would obtain a one-time retroactive bonus of seven % in their base pay from when the former contract expired.
The union staff would get an preliminary wage build up on a sliding scale, with higher will increase for the ones paid much less. Workers making below $100,000 a 12 months would get a right away 12.5 % build up, whilst the ones making greater than $160,000 a 12 months would obtain a right away 10.6 % bump.
All Guild workers would obtain a three.25 % build up in 2024 and a three % build up in 2025.