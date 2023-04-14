New York Red Bulls player Dante Vanzeir suspended 6 games for racial slur

New York Red Bulls ahead Dante Vanzeir has been suspended for six games and fined through Major League Soccer for the usage of racist language all through a sport towards the San Jose Earthquakes, the league introduced Thursday.

The Belgian ahead could also be prohibited from enjoying within the U.S. Open Cup, exhibition suits or the third-tier MLS Next Pro league till the suspension is over, and he’ll be required to take part in coaching and training classes, MLS mentioned. The league didn’t divulge the volume of the superb.

Vanzeir had in the past stepped clear of the workforce. The Red Bulls mentioned Tuesday that Vanzeir addressed his teammates that day and left “to avoid further distractions.”

Dante Vanzeir of New York Red Bulls all through the sport towards the San Jose Earthquakes on April 8, 2023, at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey. Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire by way of Getty Images



San Jose striker Jeremy Ebobisse alleged a Red Bulls player used a racial slur early in the second one part of a 1-1 draw on April 8 at Red Bulls Arena. A scuffle broke out amongst avid gamers and brought about a long extend.

Ebobisse, who’s Black, didn’t title the player, and the league introduced an investigation.

On Monday, Vanzeir took duty for the slur and mentioned he would settle for any self-discipline the league would possibly impose.

“I will do everything I can to be part of the change that needs to happen in this sport and our world. I also want to apologize to my teammates, coaches, the organization and our fans,” he mentioned in a observation. “I made a mistake and will take all the necessary steps to grow.

“While I didn’t intend to purpose any hurt or offense with my language, I do know that I did and for that I’m deeply sorry,” the observation mentioned.

