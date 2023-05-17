New York rapper Sheff G charged in series of shootings

A a hit rapper used profits from his tune profession to advertise gun violence in Brooklyn, prosecutors alleged Tuesday.

Michael Williams, referred to as Sheff G, is amongst 32 purported boulevard gang participants charged Tuesday in a series of shootings in Brooklyn that left one individual useless and a dozen extra injured.

According to the indictment, the defendants are all participants of 8 Trey Crips and its associate, the 9 Ways gang, and allegedly dedicated shootings, possessed weapons and used stolen vehicles to get rid of opponents that integrated participants of Folk Nation Gangster Disciples and ICG Babiiez.

- Advertisement -

The indictment covers 27 alleged acts of violence, together with 12 shootings.

“The senseless gun violence, allegedly committed by these defendants, terrorized our neighbors for years and left more than a dozen people with serious injuries. It is distressing to know that some of the violence was allegedly fueled by a young man who used money he made from a successful music career to allegedly pay for and encourage acts of violence,” Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez stated.

Williams introduced cash and costly jewellery to people who performed acts of violence, prosecutors stated.

- Advertisement -

The indictment additionally defined one taking pictures in which Williams allegedly coordinated a bunch of 3 shooters, drove the ones shooters to the crime scene, after which acted because the getaway driving force.

Michael Williams in a mugshot equipped through Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office. Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office - Advertisement -

Williams was once anticipated to look in courtroom on Tuesday. It was once no longer in an instant transparent who his lawyer is.

One of the fees stems from a mass taking pictures on Oct. 21, 2020, the place one defendant, Kamondre Dekattu, is allegedly captured on surveillance video rising from the sunroof of a white Infiniti and opening hearth whilst different people fired weapons from the driving force’s facet and rear driving force’s facet home windows.

An alleged Folk Nation rival, Theodore Senior, 23, was once killed and 5 different alleged Folk Nation participants have been shot and injured.

Dekattu is charged with the homicide and his co-conspirators, together with Williams and his sister, Crystal Williams, are charged with being phase of the conspiracy to devote homicide, for this incident and others.

Two days after the murder, Michael Williams allegedly hosted a lavish dinner together with his fellow 8 Trey Crips and 9 Ways participants, together with Tegan Chambers, at a Manhattan steakhouse to rejoice the demise of Theodore Senior and the wounds of the 5 different taking pictures sufferers.

“Sheff G became a prominent member of this gang and became central to our investigation,” Gonzalez stated all over a news convention. “Sheff G used a lot of the money that he earned to facilitate further gang activity. He encouraged gang members to participate in violent crimes.”