New York Islanders score 4 times in 2nd period to down Tampa Bay Lightning 6-1

Adam Pelech, Brock Nelson, Kyle Palmieri, and Ryan Pulock all scored second-period targets, Ilya Sorokin made 29 saves and the New York Islanders stored tempo in the Eastern Conference wild-card race with a 4-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night time.

Simon Holmstrom and Bo Horvat additionally scored for the Islanders, who had misplaced their earlier two video games and 3 in their closing 5 ahead of rising with two key issues in a struggle with Florida and Pittsburgh for the 2 wild-card spots.

- Advertisement -

All 3 groups gained Thursday night time. The Panthers and Islanders are tied with 89 issues, with the Penguins only one level at the back of. Each has 3 video games last.

Kucherov ruined Sorokin’s shutout bid at 16:47 of the second one along with his thirtieth target. It’s the 6th time in 9 seasons Kucherov has reached the 30-goal mark.

Pelech scored at 3:46 of the center period after a scoreless first all the way through which the Islanders outshot the Lightning 13-3. Pelech’s shot eluded a cluster of visitors in entrance of Brian Elliott for the defenseman’s 6th target of the season.

- Advertisement -

Nelson made it 2-0 along with his thirty third target at 9:54 ahead of Palmieri scored 49 seconds later to give the Islanders a three-goal cushion.

Pulock larger the lead to 4-1 along with his 5th target with 20 seconds left in the second one.

Holmstrom added his 6th at 15:14 of the 3rd. Bo Horvat closed out the scoring in the general minute.

- Advertisement -

Lightning ahead Tanner Jeannot left halfway via the second one and did not go back after he fell awkwardly and twisted his decrease proper leg whilst tangled with Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield.

Tampa Bay, which clinched a postseason spot previous this week for the 6th instantly season, will face Toronto in the hole spherical of the playoffs. The Lightning gained the Stanley Cup in 2020 and 2021 after getting rid of the Islanders in the Eastern Conference finals. They reached the Stanley Cup Finals closing season once they misplaced to Colorado in six video games.

Milestones to glance ahead

Lightning captain Steven Stamkos performed his 1,000th recreation, turning into the second one skater in Tampa Bay historical past to play 1,000 video games with the membership, becoming a member of Vincent Lecavelier. Stamkos used to be the primary total pick out by means of the Lightning in 2008.

The two-time Stanley Cup winner has 514 targets and 1,052 issues in 15 seasons with Tampa Bay, together with a career-high 60 targets in 2011-12.

(Disclaimer: This tale is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; handiest the picture & headline can have been remodeled by means of www.republicworld.com)



