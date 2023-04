Watch CBS News



- Advertisement - The 2023 New York International Auto Show is underway in New York City. Ford’s chief engineer of Mustang Laurie Transou joined CBS News’ Vladimir Duthiers and Shanelle Kaul to discuss what Ford has on display at this year’s show and what the company is seeing in consumer demand for electric vehicles. - Advertisement - - Advertisement - Be the first to know Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting. Not Now

Turn On