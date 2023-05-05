Friday, May 5, 2023
Florida

New York City subway chokehold death ruled a homicide

A sad incident that came about on a New York City subway educate has been declared a homicide after a player named Jordan Neely died following being positioned in a chokehold by means of a Marine veteran. The troubling match has sparked an uproar from the general public, who’ve taken to the streets in protest. Lilia Luciano has the latest building at the case. For up to date notifications on breaking news, reside occasions, and unique reporting, permit browser notifications.

