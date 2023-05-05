New York City subway chokehold death ruled a homicide





A sad incident that came about on a New York City subway educate has been declared a homicide after a player named Jordan Neely died following being positioned in a chokehold by means of a Marine veteran. The troubling match has sparked an uproar from the general public, who've taken to the streets in protest. Lilia Luciano has the latest building at the case.


