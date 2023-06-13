New York City police commissioner, first woman to lead department, resigns after 18 months

NEW YORK — New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell, the first woman to grasp the placement, is stepping down after 18 months at the task.

Sewell, who used to be appointed through Mayor Eric Adams, introduced the resignation in an electronic mail to division workforce Monday afternoon.

“While my time here will come to a close, I will never step away from advocacy and support for the NYPD, and I will always be a champion for the people of New York City,” she wrote.

Adams, a Democrat, showed the transfer in a commentary, thanking Sewell for her “steadfast leadership.”

Sewell took over as commissioner when Adams, a former NYPD captain, was mayor in January 2022, having pledged previously to title a woman to the post.

During her transient tenure, she oversaw a lower in some classes of crime – together with murders – whilst contending with a number of high-profile crises, together with the deadly capturing of 2 officials all through her first month at the task. In a commentary, Patrick Lynch, the president of the Police Benevolent Association, stated her management could be “sorely missed.”

Sewell shied from New York’s highlight, hardly ever making herself to be had to press, at the same time as Adams has made crime-fighting a centerpiece of his management.

She additionally confronted hypothesis that she used to be now not in point of fact in keep watch over of the dept, fueled partly through Adams’ choice to appoint a former NYPD leader and key best friend, Phillip Banks, as a deputy mayor of public protection. Banks has been conserving weekly public briefings on crime, frequently with out Sewell in attendance.

NYPD commissioners frequently serve abbreviated tenures in one of the most highest-pressure, maximum politically difficult jobs in policing. Sewell’s predecessor, Dermot Shea, used to be within the post for 2 years. His predecessor, James O’Neill, lasted 3. Before that, William Bratton served lower than 3 years in his 2d stint as commissioner, having served for simply over two years underneath Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

The notable exception is former commissioner Raymond Kelly, who served for 16 months underneath former Mayor David Dinkins, then returned and used to be commissioner for all 12 years that Michael (*18*) used to be mayor.

Sewell began with the Nassau County Police Department as a patrol officer in 1997, then was a precinct commander, head of primary instances, a most sensible hostage negotiator and after all leader of detectives, the place she oversaw a workforce of about 350 — about 1% the scale of the NYPD’s unformed ranks.

In his commentary, Adams stated Sewell deserved credit for combatting crime in New York City.

“The commissioner worked nearly 24 hours a day, seven days a week for a year and a half, and we are all grateful for her service. New Yorkers owe her a debt of gratitude.”

The Adams’ management has noticed a sequence of high-profile departures in contemporary weeks, together with his most sensible housing professional, Jessica Katz, and town’s potency officer, Melanie La Rocca.