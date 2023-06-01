New York City FC vs New England Revolution Preview

New York City FC Form

A solitary draw level prevents New York City FC from having not anything to turn for his or her earlier 3 video games. They got here up quick in a 1-0 defeat towards New York Red Bulls, prior to drawing 1-1 with Orlando City. They got here up empty-handed as soon as once more when Philadelphia Union ran out as 1-3 winners. In their ultimate six Major League Soccer house fits, New York City FC gained 4 occasions. They’ve drawn as soon as and misplaced as soon as, whilst scoring 11 and conceding 8 objectives.

New England Revolution Form

New England Revolution got here clear of their earlier 3 video games with only one level, as they misplaced 2-1 towards Inter Miami CF. A three-0 defeat towards Philadelphia Union adopted, prior to a 3-3 draw with Chicago Fire FC. New England Revolution, in the meantime, gained two times, whilst they’ve drawn one and misplaced 3 of their ultimate six away within the Major League Soccer.