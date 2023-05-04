New York, California AGs investigating NFL over allegations of workplace discrimination, hostility

The probe will have a look at workplace tradition and previous workers’ allegations.

New York Attorney General Letitia James and California Attorney General Rob Bonta are investigating the NFL over allegations of workplace discrimination and hostility, their workplaces mentioned Thursday.

The joint investigation will read about the workplace tradition of the NFL and allegations through former workers of gender discrimination and retaliation.

Those allegations first surfaced in a February 2022 file in The New York Times that mentioned greater than 30 former feminine NFL workers have been retaliated in opposition to once they had filed proceedings with human sources.

Two months later, James despatched a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell asking him to deal with the alleged inequity.

“No person should ever have to endure harassment, discrimination, or abuse in the workplace,” James mentioned. “No matter how powerful or influential, no institution is above the law, and we will ensure the NFL is held accountable.”

The NFL brand is displayed for an tournament in New York City, Nov.30, 2017. Carlo Allegri/Reuters, FILE

As section of the investigation, the lawyers basic subpoenaed the NFL in quest of information relating to allegations of gender pay disparities in reimbursement, harassment and gender and race discrimination.

“We have serious concerns about the NFL’s role in creating an extremely hostile and detrimental work environment,” Bonta mentioned. “No company is too big or popular to avoid being held responsible for their actions.”