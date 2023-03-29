New water source brings relief to south Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — People in Hillsborough County will quickly have a brand new freshwater source, and it is going to have a large affect on other folks within the space.

County leaders say it is wanted as a result of such a lot of persons are shifting to the southern a part of Hillsborough County.

Tampa Bay Water mentioned they drilled a neatly to faucet into the underground aquifer. This new source will provide 2.3 million gallons of water an afternoon.

“We can supply that water directly to Hillsborough County residents, so it’s a local source for a local need,” Warren Hogg with Tampa Bay Water said.

This comes as county leaders say the demand for water is outweighing the supply because of the number of people moving to the area.

“The need is now right, there’s already residents that are suffering with water pressure issues its something I heard frequently on the campaign trail,” County Commissioner Joshua Wostal said.

The area currently uses about 54 million gallons every day.

On average, one person in southern Hillsborough County uses about 100 gallons of water a day. This new water source could supply water for 23,000 more people a day.

Will that be enough?

“For now, it will be enough and we are continuing to look for new supply because that area is booming,” Hogg said.

Wostal said, “Yes, they do believe this would handle current needs and future needs as we grow into that southeast corridor.”

This water source will get started to hit other folks’s taps within the spring of 2025.

“Improvements are coming simply grasp in there….. neatly water conversion seems truly hopeful to relieve a large number of your ache down there in southeast Hillsborough,” Wostal mentioned.