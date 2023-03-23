New twist in death of Stephen Smith after Murdaugh murder investigation

South Carolina government have showed they’re investigating the death of Stephen Smith as a murder, just about 8 years after the 19-year-old used to be discovered lifeless in the center of a rural street from what used to be dominated to be a hit-and-run.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) opened an investigation into Stephen Smith’s death in June 2021 after finding new proof all over the investigation into the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh, a mom and son who had been discovered fatally shot on the distinguished prison circle of relatives’s South Carolina looking property that month.

Stephen Smith’s death used to be made up our minds to be freeway vehicular manslaughter and no suspects had been ever apprehended. His mom has lengthy requested for the unsolved case to be re-examined.

Lawyers representing his mom introduced that the death is now being thought to be a murder Tuesday night time, mentioning a telephone name with SLED.

Sandy Smith holds a photograph of her overdue son, 19-year-old Stephen Smith, June 24, 2021. Tribune News Service by way of Getty Images

“SLED is publicly supporting us, Sandy Smith, and her efforts to find out what really happened to her son,” Ronnie Richter, with the Bland Richter Law Firm, stated in a remark.

A SLED spokesperson showed to ABC News that the case is being investigated as a murder.

“It’s a day that I have been waiting for. The best news I’ve heard in eight years,” Sandy Smith informed ABC News.

“Stephen was an amazing kid and he didn’t deserve to die this way,” she added. “And I know somebody did it, and whoever did it needs to come forward and bring peace to this family.”

A picket memorial at the facet of Sandy Run Road, March 22, 2023, the place 19-year-old Stephen Smith used to be discovered lifeless in 2015, in Hampton County, S.C. Tribune News Service by way of Getty Images

SLED stated in a remark Wednesday that it opened its investigation into the death in June 2021 after its brokers reviewed the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s case notes at the incident and located it obvious that that company “did not believe Mr. Smith’s death was a hit and run by a motor.”

Lawyers representing Stephen Smith’s mom have stated they don’t consider the proof maintains that he used to be hit by way of a automobile, however reasonably could have been killed in different places after which positioned at the street. His mom has raised greater than $80,000 to exhume her son’s frame to behavior an unbiased post-mortem.

“A fresh set of eyes and a new autopsy may yield a different conclusion that Stephen was not killed on Sandy Run Road in Bamberg County, that maybe he was killed somewhere else,” her legal professional, Eric Bland, informed journalists this week.

The mom’s lawyers stated they’re petitioning a pass judgement on so they can exhume the frame. SLED officers will “be present and participate in any exhumation of Stephen’s body to gather more evidence,” Bland and Richter stated Tuesday.

“SLED officials have revealed that they did not need to exhume Stephen Smith’s body to convince them that his death was a homicide,” they added.

Stephen Smith used to be a former classmate of Buster Murdaugh, whose father, Alex Murdaugh, used to be convicted previous this month in the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh. The disgraced former legal professional used to be sentenced to existence in jail for the 2021 killing of his spouse and more youthful son.

SLED officers reportedly had been ready till the high-profile Murdaugh trial used to be over sooner than saying trends in the Stephen Smith case “out of concern that witnesses would not be as forthcoming under the Murdaugh sphere of influence,” Bland and Richter stated.

“Since the conclusion of the Murdaugh trial, more resources have been devoted and will be devoted to Stephen Smith’s case,” the regulation company added.

SLED stated Wednesday that its investigation stays “active and ongoing” and that extra brokers were assigned to paintings the case “in the hopes that those who may know what happened to Mr. Smith are more willing to speak freely now than they may have been in 2015 or 2021.”

Buster Murdaugh, the son of Alex Murdaugh, listens to prosecutor John Meadors give his remaining arguments in Alex Murdaugh’s trial for murder, March 2, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. Tribune News Service by way of Getty Images, FILE

Buster Murdaugh spoke out this week in opposition to what he referred to as “baseless rumors” alleging his involvement in Stephen Smith’s death.

“Before, during and since my father’s trial, I have been targeted and harassed by the media and followers of this story. This has gone on far too long,” he stated in a remark on Monday. “These baseless rumors of my involvement with Stephen and his death are false. I unequivocally deny any involvement in his death, and my heart goes out to the Smith family.”

ABC News’ Ahmad Hemingway contributed to this file.