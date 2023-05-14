New Teatro Dallas artistic director Gustavo Ott already making his mark with latest play





Gustavo Ott had desires of turning into a rock megastar as a kid, however as an alternative discovered luck as a playwright and theater director. His latest play, The 22+ Weddings of Hugo Multiple, premiering this month at Teatro Dallas, is a comedy that tackles critical topics like empathy and shelter. Ott attracts inspiration from true tales, the usage of ingenious license to strengthen the plot. The play revolves across the thought of the “other,” as described by means of thinker Emmanuel Levinas, and explores the social factor of local weather trade. Ott believes that giving extra attention to others may just lend a hand clear up such problems.

Ott grew up in Caracas, Venezuela, and started his theater occupation accidentally when his highschool band practiced in the similar area as a neighborhood Caracas troupe. While taking part in drums, Ott found out his love for lighting fixtures and started operating at the technical aspect of theater. Blindly filing his play Horns of the Crow, it used to be selected for manufacturing, and Ott used to be addicted to theater.

His leap forward play, Divorcees, Evangelists and Vegetarians, resulted in the founding of Teatro San Martin de Caracas, which Ott ran for twenty years. He has since served as a author, director, and translator in Washington D.C. and has now been employed as the brand new artistic director of Teatro Dallas.

Ott intends to construct upon the corporate’s hyperlocal and internationalist historical past by means of webhosting new playwriting and translation workshops to expand native ability. He additionally hopes to make bigger Teatro Dallas’s wealthy historical past by means of generating extra of his personal performs. His earlier paintings resulted in prosperity, and Ott is now constructive about Teatro Dallas’s long term underneath his directorship.