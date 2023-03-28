New source of water found in moon samples from China mission

Scientists have came upon a brand new and renewable source of water at the moon for long run explorers in lunar samples returned from a Chinese mission

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Scientists have came upon a brand new and renewable source of water at the moon for long run explorers in lunar samples from a Chinese mission.

Water was once embedded in tiny glass beads in the lunar grime the place meteorite affects happen. These glossy, multicolored glass beads have been in samples returned from the moon by means of China in 2020.

The beads vary in dimension from the width of one hair to a number of hairs; the water content material was once only a miniscule fraction of that, mentioned Hejiu Hui of Nanjing University, who took section in the find out about.

Since there are billions if now not trillions of those affect beads, that would quantity to really extensive quantities of water, however mining it will be difficult, in line with the staff.

“Yes, it will require lots and lots of glass beads,” Hui mentioned in an e mail. “On the other hand, there are lots and lots of beads on the moon.”

These beads could continually yield water thanks to the constant bombardment by hydrogen in the solar wind. The findings, published Monday in the journal Nature Geoscience, are based on 32 glass beads randomly selected from lunar dirt returned from the Chang’e 5 moon mission.

More samples will be studied, Hui said.

These impact beads are everywhere, the result of the cooling of melted material ejected by incoming space rocks. Water could be extracted by heating the beads, possibly by future robotic missions. More studies are needed to determine whether this would be feasible and, if so, whether the water would be safe to drink.

This shows “water can be recharged on the moon’s surface … a new water reservoir on the moon,” Hui mentioned.

Previous studies found water in glass beads formed by lunar volcanic activity, based on samples returned by the Apollo moonwalkers more than a half-century ago. These, too, could provide water not only for use by future crews, but for rocket fuel.

NASA aims to put astronauts back on the lunar surface by the end of 2025. They’ll aim for the south pole where permanently shadowed craters are believed to be packed with frozen water.

