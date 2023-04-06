New Mexico governor signs bill to shield abortion providers

SANTA FE, N.M. — Democratic New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a bill Wednesday that protects providers of abortions from comparable prosecution, skilled disciplinary motion or extradition makes an attempt through out-of-state pursuits.

A spouse abortion-rights bill signed in March promises entry to reproductive well being care in reaction to a string of anti-abortion ordinances through towns and counties in jap New Mexico the place opposition to abortion entry runs deep.

New Mexico is an increasing number of observed as a vacation spot for abortion sufferers touring from states together with Texas that experience banned abortion, or the ones implementing primary restrictions.

“I think there is a lot of fear there,” stated Democratic state Sen. Siah Correa Hemphill of Silver City, a faculty psychologist and cosponsor of the newly signed bill. “We want to make sure New Mexico is a state that is safe for women and safe for health care workers.”

The new legislation additionally protects scientific providers when it comes to gender-affirming well being care with out regard to the age of sufferers, in a counterpoint to new rules limiting or banning such care in a minimum of a dozen different states. Indiana’s Republican governor signed a bill Wednesday banning all gender-affirming deal with minors.

Gender-affirming well being care is outlined underneath the New Mexico regulation as mental, behavioral, surgical, pharmaceutical and different scientific remedy for misery led to through an individual’s gender assigned at delivery now not matching the gender with which they determine.

Lujan Grisham has framed safeguards for abortion entry in New Mexico in a broader context as a cornerstone of ladies’s equality and democratic engagement.

She stated Wednesday that scientific pros want criminal protections to ensure that persisted public entry to abortion within the tumultuous wake of the Dobbs v. Jackson choice that struck down the constitutional proper to abortion and permits states to set limits on entry.

“This is a state that’s going to stand with the men and women who provide our care. We’re clear about our rights. We’re clear about our choices,” Lujan Grisham stated at a news convention along 8 feminine state legislators who subsidized abortion-access regulation. “If we don’t protect providers, you can say they have access (to abortion) when it fact you do not.”

In 2021, New Mexico’s Democrat-led Legislature passed a measure to repeal a dormant 1969 statute that outlawed most abortion procedures, which ensured access to abortion after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year.

More recently, two counties and three cities in eastern New Mexico adopted ordinances that restrict abortion access, reflecting deep-seated opposition to offering the procedure.

The New Mexico Supreme Court last week blocked those local anti-abortion ordinances pending the outcome of a legal challenge by the state attorney general.

Eve Espey, chairwoman of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of New Mexico, said the law signed on Wednesday guards against attempts to sanction or discipline medical professionals involved in abortion procedures.

“Now we can tell our providers that we can continue to do this work,” she stated at Wednesday’s news convention.