New Mediterranean-Inspired Lounge Lands In Dallas

A brand new Mediterranean-inspired front room in Dallas will quickly be offering reside leisure, personal karaoke suites and a standard hookah.

“With both Citizen and Harper’s nearby, we felt a venue like Saaya — with its unique offerings — would be a welcome addition to the neighborhood,” mentioned Asim Sheikh, founding father of Milkshake Concepts, a Dallas-based hospitality crew that owns the brand new front room.

- Advertisement -

Saaya, because of this shadow, refuge or safe haven in Sanskirt, is a 5,400-square-foot front room situated subsequent door to the nightclub, Citizen at 2511 Swiss Ave.

“Saaya delivers that same energy, but with the refined and relaxed approach of an oasis in the middle of downtown. There’s nothing quite like it in Dallas and we can’t wait for our guests to indulge in our newest experience,” mentioned Sheikh.

The status quo will be offering a menu with mezze — small Mediterranean-style tapas. Dishes will come with:

Lebanese caesar salad with chopped romaine, goldened za’atar croutons, pickled crimson onions and tahini caesar dressing

Crispy cauliflower with herbed tahini, pine nuts, capers and Hawayej spice

Beef shawarma bites made with lavash bread, tahini, crimson onion, tomato, cucumber, sumac and parsley

Fresh manakish — Lebanese flatbreads — in plenty of choices

- Advertisement -

Milkshake Concepts describes the living room as sublime but approachable. The internal of the living room gives visitors personal cubicles, intimate tables and a big bar. Saaya will host reside nightly leisure, in addition to two domed karaoke suites.

The front room may also characteristic two signature cocktails:

43 sun shades of grey, which incorporates Gray whale Gin Crème de violet, Licor 43, allspice and lemon

Pompeii pastime, which is made with Ancho Reyes, pastime fruit, coconut and lime

The front room could also be anticipated to characteristic an outside patio.

- Advertisement -

Founded in 2015, Milkshake Concepts these days operates 8 manufacturers, together with the Finch, Vidorra and Harper’s, throughout 11 places. The crew anticipates having a complete of 20 venues open by way of the tip of 2023.

For extra information, click here.

Related