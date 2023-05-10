New guidelines from U.S. panel say breast cancer screenings should start at 40





The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force has just lately launched revised draft guidelines for breast cancer screening, suggesting that every one ladies at reasonable possibility should start getting examined each different yr starting at the age of 40, a complete ten years previous than earlier guidelines. As a results of those new suggestions, scientific execs and participants of the general public alike were carefully analyzing the techniques wherein ladies means and have interaction with breast cancer screening. To supply precious perception in this matter, CBS News has invited esteemed scientific contributor and editor-at-large for Public Health at KFF, Dr. Celine Gounder, to talk with them about those new guidelines and what they imply for ladies's well being.


