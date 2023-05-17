New foreign drone ban costly for Florida police departments

Law enforcement businesses in Florida are going through monetary implications after a state ban on using drones manufactured in ‘foreign countries of concern’, together with widespread Chinese manufacturers. Now, the businesses are required to switch the banned drones with authorized ones, however the transition comes at a far upper value.

- Advertisement - What You Need To Know Florida police departments are adapting their drone fleets after the state banned the ones made in “foreign countries of concern” — which incorporates a number of widespread manufacturers from China

Officials say drones made by way of authorized firms value considerably greater than the ones made in China

Currently, the Melbourne Police Department handiest has one authorized drone which assists in quite a lot of duties equivalent to finding suspects, discovering lacking other people, and coping with swat calls and hostage eventualities

Some police departments in Florida are asking for an extension that might give them till 2026 to transition from their present drones

- Advertisement -

The Melbourne Police Department officers showed that drones made by way of state-approved firms will also be 10 instances dearer. In order to find the money for them, the dept needed to in finding inventive tactics to control their funds. Presently, just one authorized drone is operational, however underneath Florida legislation, the dept showed that it can’t be used for surveillance. However, it assists officials in quite a lot of duties equivalent to finding suspects, discovering lacking other people, and coping with SWAT calls and hostage eventualities.

The present drone utilized by MPD used to be made by way of an authorized American drone producer and value the dept greater than $20,000, together with pilot coaching bills. Previously, they’d a Chinese-made DJI drone that value about $2,000. “We had to sideline that drone,” stated Detective Heath Sanders, an authorized drone pilot. Despite being extra reasonably priced, the dept needed to transfer to an American-made drone because of the ban. “We had no choice, we had to change over to an American-made product,” Sanders stated.

According to officers, the brand new drone gives further options that make it now not handiest dearer but additionally more practical in preventing crime. Veteran drone pilot Ron Streiff showed that “It allows the command staff and other units to see things you can’t see on the ground.”

- Advertisement -

Some police departments in Florida are hoping for an extension that might give them till 2026 to transition from their previous drones to the newly authorized ones.