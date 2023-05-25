New England Revolution Academy Highlights: May 25, 2023

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The U-15, U-17, and U-19 New England Revolution Academy groups had been in motion remaining weekend to near out their common season as all 3 groups proceed to organize for the 2023 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs.

The U-19s earned a 3-2 victory over Beachside SC CT remaining weekend with Alex St. John (2005 – Needham, Mass.) notching his 6th of the season, Alejandro Palacio (2006 – Lexington, Mass.) tallying his first, and Felipe Vieira De Andrade (2004 – Westborough, Mass) notching the 90th minute game-winner with a penalty kick for his 6th purpose of the 12 months. - Advertisement -

The U-17s tallied a 3-2 win of their very own over New York Red Bulls with Olger Escobar (2006 – Malden, Mass.), Josh Partal (2007 Bangor,M.E.), and Malik Akin (2006 – Altamonte Springs, Fla.) all discovering the scoresheet. Eric Martinez (2006 – Perris, Calif.) used to be the U-17s’ lone purpose scorer of their 4-1 loss to New York City FC on Sunday. Martinez now leads the 17s with 16 targets this season.

Judah Siqueira (2009 – South Easton, Mass.) and Thomas Tsouros (2008 – Bow, N.H.) each tallied for the U-15s this weekend in 3-1 and 4-1 losses to New York Red Bulls and New York City FC.

The U-14s go back to motion on June 3 to tackle Intercontinental FA. The U-15s, U-17s, and U-19s will start MLS NEXT Cup Playoff motion between June 17-24. Click right here to be informed extra concerning the New England Revolution Academy. - Advertisement -

New England Revolution U-19s vs. Beachside SC CT U-19s

Sunday, May 21, 2023 – Academy Grass Fields (Foxborough, Mass.)

New England Revolution 3, Beachside SC CT 2

NE – Alex St. John 20’

NE – Alejandro Palacio 47’

BSC – Christian Kydes 68’

BSC – Charles Yates 73’

NE – Felipe Vieira De Andrade 90’

Revolution U-19s: Max Weinstein; Jack LaBelle, Kian Charris, Garrett Holman (Alexandru Parvu ’46), Alex Rapo; Gabriel Chavez, Tyler Flowers (Alexi Karalis ’46), Hayes Benzan; Alejandro Palacio, Alex St. John, Felipe Vieira De Andrade. - Advertisement -

Substitutes Not Used: Kevin Christensen, Gianluca Armellino, Steban Lopera, Jason Zacarias, Bryce Flowers.

New England Revolution U-17s vs. New York Red Bulls U-17s

Saturday, May 20, 2023 – Red Bulls Training Facility (Whippany, N.J.)

New England Revolution 3, New York Red Bulls 2

NE – Olger Escobar 25’

NYRB – Bryan Vasquez 30’

NYRB – Brady Boulanger 65’

NE – Josh Partal 87’

NE – Malik Akin 92’

Revolution U-17s: Owen Beninga; Enzo Goncalves, Sage Kinner, Henrique Dias (Simon Henao 64’), Jamie Kabuusu; Eric Klein (Edwin Flores 72’), Giuseppe Ciampa, Cristiano Oliveira (Aidan Reilly 46’); Raphael Alves (Josh Partal 72’), Eric Martinez (Malik Akin 64’), Olger Escobar (Darwin Lopez 72’’).

Substitutes Not Used: Sean Cory.

New England Revolution U-17s vs. New York City FC U-17s

Sunday, May 21, 2023 – Belson Stadium (Jamaica, N.Y.)

New England Revolution 1, NYCFC 4

NE – Eric Martinez 3’

NYC – Christian McFarlane 12’

NYC – Maximo Carrizo 38’

NYC – Jonathan Shore 60’

NYC – David Urruita 85’

Revolution U-17s: Owen Beninga; Aidan Reilly (Giuseppe Ciampa 64’), Simon Henao, Henrique Dias, Darwin Lopez (Eric Klein 46’); Jamie Kabuusu, Josh Partal, Edwin Flores (Sage Kinner 75’); Malik Akin (Cristiano Oliveira 59’), Eric Martinez (Raphael Alves 59’), Olger Escobar (Enzo Goncalves 59’)

Substitutes Not Used: Sean Cory.

New England Revolution U-15s vs. New York Red Bulls U-15s

Saturday, May 20, 2023 – Red Bulls Training Facility (Whippany, N.J.)

New England Revolution 1, New York Red Bulls 3

Scoring Summary:

NE – Judah Siqueira 27’

NYRB – Timothy McFarland 63’

NYRB – Gil de Souza 69’

NYRB – Desmond Chemweno 79’

Revolution U-15s: Sean Cory (Ryker Fauth 41); Braydon Fagundes (Alvin Depina 8’), Joaquin Garcia Zilinskas (Thomas Tsouros 41’), Sheridan McNish, Eli Ackerman; Bryan Norena, Anthony Anduray (Hector Orozco 50’), Gershom Matimano (Luis Fontalvo 41’); Cristiano Carlos (Mesud Ramic 41), Cliff-Grova Rwabira (Grant Emerhi 60’), Judah Siquiera.

New England Revolution U-15s vs. New York City FC U-15s

Sunday, May 21, 2023 – Belson Stadium (Jamaica, N.Y.)

New England Revolution 1, NYCFC 4

Scoring Summary:

NYC – Giovanni Corsetti 4’

NYC – Rey Reynolds 42’, 51’

NE – Thomas Tsouros 55’

NYC – Matthew Benavides 76’

Revolution U-15s: Sean Cory (Reinner Fidelis 41’); Alvin Depina, Bryan Norena (Sheridan McNish 41’), Thomas Tsouros, Braydon Fagundes; Gershom Matimano (Judah Siqueira 60’), Anthony Anduray (Luis Fontalvo 60’), Hector Orozco; Cliff-Grova Rwabira (Mesud Ramic 60’), Cristiano Carlos, Grant Emerhi.