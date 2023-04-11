New Details Released For The Shops At Willow Bend

The Shops at Willow Bend didn’t have a lot good fortune prior to now. But the brand new homeowners have a plan to switch that: A resort, place of work house and flats will pass into the prevailing house whilst keeping up retail stores.

Redevelopment plans Shops at Willow Bend come with an 18-story resort, a 7-story place of work construction and 3 5-story constructions with 960 flats, consistent with The Dallas Morning News.

Around part of the mall shall be torn down, however buying groceries and eating will stay a key function at Willow Bend. Approximately 400,000 sq. ft of retail will stay, in addition to Dillard’s, Macy’s and Neiman Marcus — which dedicated to staying of their current constructions. Macy’s and Neiman Marcus will nonetheless have entrances into the enclosed mall however Dillard’s shall be a part of a brand new outside buying groceries heart.

“Willow Bend will still be a shopping destination but by repurposing the retail space, which was too big for the way people shop today, and the surrounding unused parking, it becomes a productive property,” Dallas-based Centennial President Whitney Livingston Livingston mentioned. “That’s our goal.”

According to The Dallas Morning News, the grasp plan for the undertaking comprises:

672 one-bedroom and 288 two-bedroom flats. The parking ratio is one house allocated for each and every 300 sq. ft of residing house.

A 5-story condominium construction on the nook of Chapel Hill Boulevard and Plano Parkway with a parking storage and a canine park.

Another two complexes in the midst of the valuables with one subsequent to the inner ring street of the mall.

A 171,000-square-foot place of work construction at the Dallas North Tollway aspect.

A high-rise resort with 250 rooms dealing with the frontage street of the Dallas North Tollway.

A parking storage with 5,600 areas, along with the 4,200 areas in life.

The unused space across the assets might be used for brand spanking new retail areas.

No date for development is ready, as months are forward most likely prior to a last plan will get to town council. Rezoning is needed for the resort and flats.

