New Chargers OC Kellen Moore ‘excited’ to work with Austin Ekeler, says run game may have ‘different flavors’

Kellen Moore, the brand new offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers, has a vital accountability of making an atmosphere that can allow Justin Herbert to thrive at the box. Today, quarterbacks decide the luck in their staff’s offense, and the Chargers have probably the most best possible in Herbert. However, the staff has no longer lived up to its expectancies underneath the steerage of the former coordinator, Joe Lombardi, for the previous two years. This was once basically due to accidents, the offensive design, and loss of a powerful run game. Data unearths that the Chargers ranked twenty second in Football Outsider’s speeding offense DVOA closing 12 months. They additionally had the second-lowest share of speeding makes an attempt that received 5 or extra yards and the seventh-highest proportion of carries that were given stopped at or in the back of the road of scrimmage, as in keeping with Tru Media.

Therefore, Moore has been tasked with improving the Chargers’ efficiency on this house. “There’s a lot of good things here, so certainly we’ve tried to embrace that as much as we can, to keep all the good that’s in place and, hopefully, bring a few things in some other areas that can help us, as well,” in accordance to Moore in an interview with the Orange County Register. He mentioned that they might intention for a greater statistical output from the run game whilst enforcing little alterations to the scheme to upload distinct nuances.

Austin Ekeler was once no longer assured to go back to the Chargers because the chief of the run game, however he signed a remodeled contract to accomplish that. Moore is happy to work with Ekeler and believes that “he’s been, obviously, one of the top guys in this league. He has had such an impact on this place. Really excited to start building this thing together and building his role in this offense. I’m really, really excited.”

Rightfully so, the run game revolves closely across the offensive linemen’s efficiency. Fortunately, a number of avid gamers at the staff have purchased into Moore’s plans for this house. “For us, up front, he’s really simplified a lot of things,” says left take on Rashawn Slater. They respect the simplifications within the run game, which help in making playmaking sooner and more uncomplicated whilst nonetheless offering a possibility for explosive performs.