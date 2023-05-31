New BTS single ‘Take Two’ celebrates their 10th anniversary – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

The international’s maximum a success Okay-Pop band, BTS, has introduced that they’re going to be freeing a brand new virtual single titled “Take Two” on June ninth, in party of their decade-long adventure as artists.

The press unlock states that the name of the track means that BTS is shifting directly to their 2nd bankruptcy after the a success first bankruptcy. “Take Two” is an ode to their unswerving lovers, ARMY, and some way for the septet to specific their gratitude towards their supporters, because the single used to be created with their lovers in thoughts. Member Suga performed an very important position within the observe’s manufacturing, with fellow contributors RM and J-hope collaborating within the songwriting procedure.

Despite pursuing solo tasks, the BTS contributors are uniting to rejoice their anniversary. Additionally, the gang has unveiled a calendar for the BTS 10th Anniversary FESTA. The FESTA is an annual tournament celebrating the gang’s debut on June thirteenth, 2013.

From June ninth to June seventeenth, BTS will proportion unique content material ready explicitly for their 10th anniversary, culminating in a grand finale that includes an offline tournament in Seoul, Korea.

