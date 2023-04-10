New Braunfels police arrest three, seize pounds of marijuana and over a quarter million in cash

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Police in New Braunfels say they arrested 3 males after discovering weapons, pounds of marijuana, and over a quarter million bucks cash in their automobiles in the automobile parking space of a public park.
Police have been known as to Fischer Park round 7:40 p.m. on Saturday night time. Witnesses reportedly instructed police there have been 3 suspicious males dressed in all black outdoor of two automobiles with black facemasks, massive quantities of cash, and firearms in undeniable view.
“Officers arrived to find the men, two of which had active warrants for their arrest, and detained them while an NBPD K-9 performed an open-air sniff of the vehicles,” police stated. “A subsequent search of the vehicles led to the discovery of approximately $260,000 in cash packaged in a method consistent with drug distribution. Also found were two large trash bags containing approximately 11-pounds of marijuana, a stolen handgun, and 2 other firearms.”
The 3 males, all from Fort Worth, have been arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana (more than 5-pounds however not up to or equivalent to 50-pounds ) in addition to Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. They have been recognized as 25-year previous Eduardo Javier Munoz, 26-year previous Jonathan Martinez, and 24-year previous Aaron Scott Dittman Jr.
Police stated that Dittman had an energetic warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon out of Tarrant County, and Martinez had an energetic warrant out of Fort Worth for Assault Causing Bodily Injury. All 3 have been booked into Comal County Jail.
New Braunfels Police stated their side road crimes unit remains to be investigating, and further fees could also be filed.
