New Braunfels police arrest three, seize pounds of marijuana and over a quarter million in cash

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Police in New Braunfels say they arrested 3 males after discovering weapons, pounds of marijuana, and over a quarter million bucks cash in their automobiles in the automobile parking space of a public park.

Police have been known as to Fischer Park round 7:40 p.m. on Saturday night time. Witnesses reportedly instructed police there have been 3 suspicious males dressed in all black outdoor of two automobiles with black facemasks, massive quantities of cash, and firearms in undeniable view.

- Advertisement -

“Officers arrived to find the men, two of which had active warrants for their arrest, and detained them while an NBPD K-9 performed an open-air sniff of the vehicles,” police stated. “A subsequent search of the vehicles led to the discovery of approximately $260,000 in cash packaged in a method consistent with drug distribution. Also found were two large trash bags containing approximately 11-pounds of marijuana, a stolen handgun, and 2 other firearms.”

The 3 males, all from Fort Worth, have been arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana (more than 5-pounds however not up to or equivalent to 50-pounds ) in addition to Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. They have been recognized as 25-year previous Eduardo Javier Munoz, 26-year previous Jonathan Martinez, and 24-year previous Aaron Scott Dittman Jr.

Police stated that Dittman had an energetic warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon out of Tarrant County, and Martinez had an energetic warrant out of Fort Worth for Assault Causing Bodily Injury. All 3 have been booked into Comal County Jail.

- Advertisement -

New Braunfels Police stated their side road crimes unit remains to be investigating, and further fees could also be filed.