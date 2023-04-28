New bill aims to alert public about missing children faster

It took just about an afternoon earlier than an AMBER Alert used to be issued for 7-year-old Athena Strand, who used to be final observed earlier than being murdered. At the time, the case did not meet all the standards for an AMBER Alert.

A brand new Texas House Committee on Homeland Security and Public Safety bill has been created in reaction to the tragedy. HB 3556, which used to be unanimously licensed by way of the committee, allows legislation enforcement to bypass statewide AMBER Alert necessities and continue as a substitute with sending out a regional alert to folks dwelling inside of 100 miles of the place the missing kid used to be final observed or believed to be. This approach, the public receives related information about the missing kid a lot more all of a sudden than is lately imaginable inside the AMBER Alert standards.

Proof of abduction is a important side of an AMBER Alert being issued, and in Athena Strand's case, legislation enforcement to begin with struggled to turn out that she were abducted. "Texas led the way by creating the AMBER Alert System. It's time for us to lead again by leveraging technology to save children's lives," mentioned State Rep. Lynn Stucky, who represents Wise County and a portion of Denton County and who authored the bill.

HB 3556 places forth an inexpensive enlargement of the prevailing AMBER Alert System that may make it much more likely for folks to interact with and reply to indicators inside of their quick house. Strand used to be kidnapped from her rural Wise County house on November 30, and tragically killed by way of a FedEx contract motive force.

The motive force confessed to police that he unintentionally hit Strand along with his car whilst handing over a bundle to her house. Panicking, he then strangled her in his car in concern of the aftermath. Later, the motive force dumped Athena’s frame in a rural location and due to this fact led the government there after being arrested and confessing to his crime. He lately faces capital homicide and annoyed kidnapping fees, with the prosecutors in search of the dying penalty.

Following Athena Strand's disappearance, fully assembly the AMBER Alert standards grew to become out to be a an important impediment for the government. Despite Athena going missing, the public used to be now not extensively alerted on the time. The Wise County sheriff had mentioned that it used to be imaginable that Strand had simply wandered off.

HB 3556 intends to deal with this by way of permitting a prime legislation enforcement officer to factor a regional alert inside of a 100-mile radius of the final identified location of a missing kid, even though the AMBER Alert standards aren’t fully met. This house may just additionally surround different neighboring counties the place the alert starts. The alert gadget’s investment may not be affected since it’s in operation already.

Strand’s mom, Maitlyn Gandy, and her legal professional Benson Varghese tearfully testified earlier than the committee, reliving the ache of shedding their kid. “I don’t want someone to feel how I feel,” Gandy mentioned. “This could have made a difference in my child’s life. I’m asking you to support this bill. Not for Athena, because we can no longer help her. But for your children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and all the children you haven’t met.”