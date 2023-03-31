Friday, March 31, 2023
New April forecast brings hope for rain to Texas

By accuratenewsinfo
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The newest outlook from the Climate Prediction Center displays increasingly more most probably odds of wetter climate for the month forward.

April rainfall outlook (CPC)
The earlier April outlook launched mid-March prompt a rainy April used to be imaginable and this newest outlook provides much more self assurance for upper rainfall in Central Texas.

April is normally now not a rainy month for Central Texas, it’s if truth be told our 3rd driest month on moderate.

Now that La Niña has ended and we’ve entered a “neutral” segment of ENSO, the temperature of the waters within the japanese equatorial Pacific has a far decrease have an effect on at the climate we see in Central Texas and certainly North America.

While odds choose wetter climate for April, we’re nonetheless anticipating warmer-than-normal temperatures throughout many of the south and southeastern United States.

April temperature forecast (CPC)
What’s usual for April in Austin?

  • Average High: 80.3
    • April 1 Average High: 78º
    • April 30 Average High: 83º
  • Average Low: 58.9º
    • April 1 Average Low: 56º
    • April 30 Average Low: 62º
  • Average Rain: 2.42″ (third driest month on moderate)
  • Average Snow: 0″

Drought replace

The newest drought track file launched March 30 confirmed a one-category worsening for maximum of Central Texas. For the NWS Austin/San Antonio caution house, this newest file had the perfect proportion of Exceptional Drought since past due August of 2022.

Latest drought monitor report (March 30, 2023)
How a lot rain is lacking?

Over the closing 365 days, maximum of Central Texas is lacking 12-20 inches of rain.

12-month rainfall departure from normal (Southern Regional Climate Center)
Austin normally averages round 36 inches of rain according to yr making this deficit account for 1/3 to somewhat greater than 1/2 of our usual annual rainfall.



