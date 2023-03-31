New April forecast brings hope for rain to Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The newest outlook from the Climate Prediction Center displays increasingly more most probably odds of wetter climate for the month forward.
The earlier April outlook launched mid-March prompt a rainy April used to be imaginable and this newest outlook provides much more self assurance for upper rainfall in Central Texas.
April is normally now not a rainy month for Central Texas, it’s if truth be told our 3rd driest month on moderate.
Now that La Niña has ended and we’ve entered a “neutral” segment of ENSO, the temperature of the waters within the japanese equatorial Pacific has a far decrease have an effect on at the climate we see in Central Texas and certainly North America.
While odds choose wetter climate for April, we’re nonetheless anticipating warmer-than-normal temperatures throughout many of the south and southeastern United States.
What’s usual for April in Austin?
- Average High: 80.3
- April 1 Average High: 78º
- April 30 Average High: 83º
- Average Low: 58.9º
- April 1 Average Low: 56º
- April 30 Average Low: 62º
- Average Rain: 2.42″ (third driest month on moderate)
- Average Snow: 0″
Drought replace
The newest drought track file launched March 30 confirmed a one-category worsening for maximum of Central Texas. For the NWS Austin/San Antonio caution house, this newest file had the perfect proportion of Exceptional Drought since past due August of 2022.
How a lot rain is lacking?
Over the closing 365 days, maximum of Central Texas is lacking 12-20 inches of rain.
Austin normally averages round 36 inches of rain according to yr making this deficit account for 1/3 to somewhat greater than 1/2 of our usual annual rainfall.
