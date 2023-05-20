Nets not interested in trading Mikal Bridges to Blazers for No. 3 pick, per report

It’s faux industry season in the NBA, and one rumor has be]]]]]]]]]]]]]]]]]]]]come a favourite level of hypothesis because the NBA Draft Lottery. The Portland Trail Blazers strangely jumped from No. 5 up to No. 3, and whilst they unquestionably would have stayed put had they received the suitable to draft Victor Wembanyama, the No. 3 slot is a little more of a debate. Yes, that slot gives the risk at a tender, core participant, but it surely is also used to upload a veteran who may just assist Damian Lillard win at this time. The identify that has been thrown round maximum because the Blazers made their soar? Brooklyn Nets ahead Mikal Bridges.

The good judgment is beautiful simple. The Nets are nonetheless convalescing from the breakup in their tremendous crew. While Bridges is by means of a ways their best possible participant, he’s additionally their most effective industry asset able to kick-starting a real rebuild. If the Nets sought after to construct round a rookie reasonably than a 26-year-old on a pricey contract, a industry would possibly make some sense. However, The Athletic’s Alex Schiffer is reporting that Brooklyn is not interested in this sort of deal.

This mustn’t come as a lot of a wonder. Plenty of groups have reportedly attempted to pry Bridges out of Brooklyn since he used to be dealt for Kevin Durant. The Memphis Grizzlies even reportedly presented 4 first-round choices for the flexible swing guy. But the Nets, to this level, have resisted all overtures. They appear to view Bridges as a core a part of their long term.

That is sensible given how neatly he performed as a Net. Bridges averaged 26.1 issues per sport in 27 video games in Brooklyn. Couple that scoring together with his typically very good protection and Bridges is likely one of the best possible two-way gamers in the NBA.

The Blazers mustn’t lack for suitors in the event that they do certainly take a look at to industry the No. 3 select for veteran assist. Both Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller are thought to be imaginable long term All-Stars. Players like that on rookie offers are a few of the Most worthy commodities in basketball. But Bridges is younger, on a fairly affordable deal himself and performs the scarcest place in basketball at small ahead. He’s this type of participant that virtually by no means will get traded, and Brooklyn has accomplished not anything because the closing date to recommend that it plans to give him away.