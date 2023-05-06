Nets’ Ben Simmons hoping to play for Australian national team this summer, per report

According to Brian Windhorst, Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons hopes to constitute the Australian national basketball team throughout the FIBA World Cup this summer time from August twenty fifth to September tenth, which might be held within the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia. He has been integrated within the preliminary participant pool for the development. The head trainer of Australia, Brian Goorjian, has discussed that Simmons is prepared to play and expects him to be able, which might give him a recent get started to rebuild his self assurance after a difficult few years within the NBA.

Simmons, who was once born in Melbourne and grew up in Newcastle, hasn’t performed for Australia since 2013, when he featured within the FIBA Oceania Championship on the age of 17. He has withdrawn from attention for primary world tournaments for quite a lot of causes since then.

It stays to be noticed whether or not Simmons will in fact sign up for the Australian team this summer time, nevertheless it represents a very good alternative for him to play with new teammates, a brand new trainer, and in opposition to lesser festival. Australia has been positioned in Group E with Germany, Finland, and Japan, and can compete in opposition to each and every of those nations as soon as throughout the crowd level, with the highest two groups advancing to the knockout rounds.

Simmons sat out all the 2021-22 season due to his industry request and a again harm. Despite being with the Nets for the whole lot of this season, he was once simplest ready to take part in 42 video games due to quite a lot of accidents. Furthermore, throughout this season, he struggled with career-low statistics in issues, rebounds, and assists. In addition, he fell out of rotation at one level of time.