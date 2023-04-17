Netflix keeps ‘Love Is Blind’ fans waiting for live reunion

LOS ANGELES — Love is not affected person, love is not sort — a minimum of for those who ask the fans of Netflix’s “Love Is Blind.” Viewers needed to wait greater than an hour to observe the Season 4 reunion particular set to movement live Sunday — Netflix’s second-ever live tournament by itself platform.

“Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion,” hosted through Vanessa and Nick Lachey, used to be to movement from Los Angeles beginning at 5 p.m. Pacific. Netflix subscribers had been ready to sign up for a waiting room for the display 10 mins prior to the beginning time — and those that did had been nonetheless there an hour later. The display in spite of everything began airing — apparently live — at round 6:16 p.m. Pacific, even though some Netflix customers nonetheless reported difficulties getting access to the content material.

“We are sorry we’re late,” Vanessa Lachey stated, the only real acknowledgment of the lengthen on the best of the published.

“To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned,” Netflix tweeted at 6:29 p.m. Pacific. “We’re filming it now and we’ll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry.”

A request for remark from Netflix used to be now not straight away returned. Netflix’s first live streaming tournament, “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage,” didn’t function any obvious technical difficulties.

On Twitter, Netflix had stated the lengthen with out providing rationalization. At two mins previous the preliminary get started time, it promised the particular could be in on in quarter-hour. Seven mins later, the corporate tweeted: “Promise #LoveIsBlindLIVE will be worth the wait….” in conjunction with an image of probably the most season’s “villains.”

The closing job from the account used to be a retweet of U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez creating a funny story in regards to the lengthen. With the unique finish time of the particular drawing near, not anything have been posted since — and it remained that manner even as soon as the display began airing for some, till the apology tweet.

Before the display in spite of everything aired, Vanessa Lachey had taken to Instagram — in brief live, in all probability sarcastically — from the set to take a look at to lure audience to stick on, indicating the lengthen used to be a technical factor in a post thanking fans for being affected person and captioned: “Apparently we broke the internet!”

“This is so 2023,” she stated.

Cast individuals from the Seattle-based season additionally took to the social media platform to funny story in regards to the lengthen. Marshall Glaze posted an image of a person learning an array of wires: “I’m trying yall,” he tweeted.

Competing streamers and networks additionally made hay of the drama.

“We would never keep you waiting for a Reunion,” BravoTV — house of many a chaotic reunion particular — tweeted with a winky face.

“Hmm,” learn a screencap that includes Kerry Washington tweeted through Hulu.

While the chaos ruled Twitter’s trending subjects, the top of the hour introduced an important risk to the Netflix’s dominance of the discourse: the most recent episode of HBO’s “Succession” used to be now streaming.

Associated Press reporters Beatrice Dupuy, Alicia Rancilio and Mallika Sen contributed to this record.