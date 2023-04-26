Neo-Nazis sentenced in Ohio, Texas electrical grid plot





Court paperwork divulge that two males, Jonathan Frost and Christopher Cook, had been sentenced to 60 and 92 months in jail, respectively, for his or her function in plotting to assault the United States electrical grid in 2022. The plot was once in furtherance of white supremacist ideology, geared toward harmful the financial system and stoking department in the rustic. The courtroom advisable the Bureau of Prisons now not incarcerate Cook and Frost in a facility with identified white supremacist gang job, and each males shall be underneath supervision for 30 years after their free up. A 3rd conspirator, Jackson Sawall, has been dedicated to the custody of the Attorney General for care or remedy in an appropriate facility because of a psychological dysfunction. The 3 males pleaded accountable to the plot in February of 2022.

According to the preliminary indictment, Frost and Cook met in 2019 in a web based chat crew and started recruiting others to enroll in their plan of attacking energy infrastructure. Sawall, a pal of Cook’s, joined them in their making plans. Each was once assigned a substation in other portions of the rustic, and they might assault the ones electrical substations or energy grids with high-powered rifles. They mentioned how this may purpose sufficient unrest in the rustic to incite a race conflict or monetary cave in. Court paperwork display that the boys had lists of particular substations divided up via area, in addition to a piece of writing detailing the capturing of a Metcalf, California, substation in 2013, which is a report that has circulated in neo-Nazi circles referred to as “The Garden.”

The FBI’s Counterterrorism Division Assistant Director Timothy Langan stated, “The defendants in this case wanted to attack regional power substations and expected the damage would lead to economic distress and civil unrest. These individuals wanted to carry out such a plot because of their adherence to racially or ethnically motivated violent extremist views. When individuals move from espousing particular views to planning or committing acts of violence, the FBI will investigate and take action to stop their plans. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to protect our communities.”

Similar circumstances had been reported in North Carolina, the place a bunch of fellows, together with former Marines, had been arrested in reference to a identical plot in Boise, Idaho. In addition, probably the most founders of the neo-Nazi crew previously referred to as the Atomwaffen Division, Brandon Russell, and his female friend had been charged with plotting an assault towards the ability grid in Baltimore, Maryland, with Russell being accused of sharing a YouTube video concerning the assault on Duke Energy substations in Moore County as a part of the making plans. Three separate incidents of substations being shot at in North Carolina have additionally passed off over a couple of quick months. The ADL has stated that there was a “disturbing” building up in the frequency of antisemitic incidents reported in North Carolina.