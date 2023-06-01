Neiman Marcus sign on the Dallas retailer’s new Cityplace HQ is a traffic stopper

Recent weeks have observed a lot of consideration being paid to the Cityplace Tower at North Central Expressway and Haskell Avenue. The reason why for this is that a massive 13 toes 3 inches via 5 toes Neiman Marcus sign was once put in at the finish of February.

This acquainted development, located simply throughout the freeway from the buying groceries district and West Village community, has led many to invite if Neiman Marcus has opened a retailer in Cityplace. The solution is no, however the corporate has lately relocated its headquarters from downtown to the 42-story Cityplace Tower.

This tower has devoted elevators from the foyer to its three-level place of business, offering a position for workers to satisfy and collaborate. Although no desks are assigned to workplaces, the tower has a capability for 800 folks.

