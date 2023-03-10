Neil Gourley goes toe-to-toe in 1500m with Jakob Ingebrigtsen at the European Indoors in Turkey

- Advertisement -

Once once more, a Brit went toe-to-toe with Jakob Ingebrigtsen in a big 1500 metres ultimate. Only this time there was once to be no preventing the Norwegian famous person.

Jake Wightman surprised Ingebrigtsen, 22, remaining summer time when he beat him to gold at the World Championships in Eugene. But lightning may no longer strike two times at the European Indoors in Istanbul on Friday night time, as the Olympic champion held off the problem of Neil Gourley.

The Scot, 28, gave it a pass on the remaining lap and completed simply 0.28sec in the back of Ingebrigtsen, who set a brand new championship file of 3min 33.95sec. The silver was once Gourley’s first main medal however afterwards he admitted: ‘There are blended feelings as a result of I believed I may take Jakob nowadays.

‘I undoubtedly concept I may win on that remaining lap. I were given shut but if I moved he simply reacted in reality neatly.

‘He’s considered one of the highest ever however he is very a lot beatable. Jake advanced and beat him remaining summer time and that’s the reason what I’m making an attempt to try this yr.’

Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Britain’s Neil Gourley and France’s Azeddine Habz compete all through the males’s 1500m ultimate

There was once heartbreak in the identical tournament for Gourley’s team-mate George Mills, who was once floored on the first lap and ended up remaining.

Mills – son of former England footballer Danny – regarded livid at the end and mentioned: ‘Someone reduce me off or tripped me up from in the back of. I’m gutted. I felt able to do one thing nowadays. I feel 3rd was once there for the taking.’

Britain’s Daryll Neita was once additionally disillusioned at best taking bronze in the girls’s 60m in a time of seven.12sec, with Swiss sprinter Mujinga Kambundji successful and equalling the championship file of 7sec.

‘I’m really not specifically glad with this end result,’ mentioned Neita. ‘It is astounding to carry a medal house however I might have preferred extra.’

Melissa Courtney-Bryant claimed Britain’s first medal in Istanbul with a bronze in the girls’s 3,000m. The 29-year-old completed in the back of Germans Hanna Klein and Konstanze Klosterhalfen.