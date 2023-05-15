Neighbors describe overnight Pompano Beach apartment fire – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

A devastating fire broke out close to Northwest Seventh Avenue off Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach, inflicting panic and chaos amongst citizens as they escaped their properties. Local news assets reported that fierce flames engulfed an apartment development at round 3 a.m. on Monday, and the government hastily dispatched firefighting crews to the scene.

Phylicia Eubanks, one of the most citizens suffering from the fire, recounted her frightening enjoy. She stated that she used to be screaming in a state of panic as she did not know the place to move along with her children, including that “I opened my back door and there was a bunch of black smoke. I tried to go through my room door, but [the smoke] was worse. Then I just kept screaming, ‘I have kids,’ ‘Where do we go,’ and ‘How do we get out?’ several times.”

Several fire vehicles arrived and blockaded the world whilst firefighters fought the inferno. Residents reported that the smoke used to be so thick that they could not see their setting. Briana Rivera, every other resident who escaped the fire, stated that “None of us could really see. We almost fell down the stairs trying to get down. I was really scared. This is the most scared I’ve ever been in my life.”

At provide, the incident’s affect on citizens’ well being and well-being stays unclear; it’s unknown if any individual used to be injured all the way through the development. 7News has reached out to officers for additional information and is looking ahead to their reaction.

Please keep tuned to WSVN.com and 7News for the most recent updates in this creating tale.

