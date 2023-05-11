Neenah man killed Milwaukee transgender woman: complaint





The competency examination of Neenah resident Cordell Howze, accused of killing transgender woman Cashay Henderson in Milwaukee, was ordered by the court on March 5. Howze, a habitual criminality repeater, faces charges of first-degree reckless homicide, possession of a firearm by a felon, and use of a dangerous weapon. Firefighters found Henderson inside her apartment with gunshot wounds, while responding to a fire. An autopsy later revealed that Henderson was shot twice, and her death was ruled a homicide. Surveillance footage showed Howze near her apartment around the time of the murder. Howze confessed to killing Henderson, stating he “caught the body of a disgusting tran.”

