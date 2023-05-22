Nebraska governor signs 12-week abortion ban, limits on gender-affirming care for minors

Nebraska state Sen. Megan Hunt, middle, stands amongst supporters mins after a vote wherein the Nebraska Legislature handed a invoice to prohibit abortion at 12 weeks and ban gender-affirming care in minors, Friday, May 19, 2023 in Lincoln, Neb.. The crowd raucously protested the invoice within the Capitol rotunda as lawmakers debated it. Hunt has been a vocal opponent of the bans. (AP Photo/Margery Beck)

Nebraska’s Republican governor has signed a invoice that bans abortion at 12 weeks and restricts gender-affirming scientific care for other people more youthful than 19

LINCOLN, Neb. — Republican Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen signed a invoice Monday that bans abortion at 12 weeks of being pregnant and restricts gender-affirming scientific care for other people more youthful than 19.

The abortion ban takes impact right away, whilst the ban on gender-affirming care takes impact on Oct. 1.

Nebraska’s conservative-led, unicameral Legislature handed the invoice with the 2 contentious problems on Friday after hours of heated debate. Conservative lawmakers wrangled simply sufficient votes to finish a filibuster and approve it. Opponents have promised to sue to take a look at and block the regulation.

The proposal proscribing gender-affirming care used to be the flashpoint of an epic filibuster led via Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh. She and a handful of innovative allies slowed the industry of passing regulations to a move slowly via introducing modification after modification to each invoice that made it to the Senate ground. That despatched management scrambling to prioritize which expenses to push thru.

The hybrid measure tied in combination restrictions that Republicans have pursued around the U.S.

North Carolina additionally just lately handed a 12-week abortion ban, amongst a slew of restrictions enacted in states after the U.S. Supreme Court remaining yr struck down the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that established a national proper to abortion. Fourteen states have licensed an abortion ban all the way through being pregnant.

Nebraska had no longer handed a brand new ban because it was the primary state to restrict abortions round 20 weeks of being pregnant in 2010. The new 12-week ban contains exceptions for rape, incest and to avoid wasting the lifetime of the mummy.

The regulation additionally will save you transgender other people underneath 19 from receiving any gender-confirming surgical treatment. It additionally restricts the usage of hormone therapies and puberty blockers in minors, placing the state’s leader scientific officer — a political appointee who’s an ear, nostril and throat physician — accountable for atmosphere the principles for the ones treatments. In Nebraska, other people more youthful than 19 are regarded as minors.

At least 17 states had already enacted regulations proscribing or banning gender-affirming scientific care for minors earlier than Monday, and suggestions are pending earlier than the governors of Texas and Missouri. Medical teams and advocates say such restrictions are additional marginalizing transgender early life and perilous their well being.

One Nebraska lawmaker, Omaha state Sen. Megan Hunt, disclosed in March that her teenage son is transgender and stated Friday that she now plans to depart the state.

Supporters stated they’re making an attempt to give protection to youngsters from making selections they could come to be apologetic about.

Funk contributed to this tale from Omaha, Neb.