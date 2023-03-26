Nearly century-old Los Angeles hotel serves as beacon for women’s rights

Pioneering Los Angeles hotel has been combating for women’s rights for just about a century

A take a look at the function of the pioneering Hotel Figueroa

Los Angeles — The Hotel Figueroa opened in Los Angeles about six years after ladies gained the appropriate to vote.

“It was built to be a place for professional women,” Connie Wang, Hotel Figueroa normal supervisor, advised CBS News.

The Hotel Figueroa used to be utterly financed and constructed via a trailblazing staff of girls in 1926, a time when virtually each and every hotel averted ladies from getting a room except they had been accompanied via a person.

In the foyer hangs a portray of its first normal supervisor, Maude Bouldin.

“She very famously rode across the country on a motorcycle to take her first job here,” Wang stated.

Many visitors come for the hotel’s allure, ignorant of its fantastic historical past, such as the way it used to be some of the first inns to test ladies in with no chaperone, in step with Wang.

According to Wang, 97 years later, virtually the whole lot in regards to the Hotel Figueroa is strictly as it used to be.

“We wanted to make sure that it still had a very strong sense of time and place,” Wang stated.

“It was important to restore rather than renovate,” she added.

Every piece of artwork within the hotel used to be created via ladies. When requested what she could be maximum proud to turn the hotel’s founders, Wang answered: “How we continue to embrace women in art just like they did back in the 1920s and ’30s.”

And the swimming pool has its personal legend.

“Rumor has it that it was built in the shape of a coffin to bury the patriarchy,” Wang stated.

