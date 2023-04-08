Nearly 2,000 volunteers help search for missing Minnesota mother

Madeline Kingsbury, 26, of Winona, disappeared every week in the past, police stated.

Nearly 2,000 volunteers became out on Friday to help search rural terrain for any clues within the disappearance of a Minnesota mother who has been missing for every week underneath “suspicious” instances, government stated.

Madeline Kingsbury, 26, of Winona, has been missing since March 31, police stated. The mother of 2 didn’t display as much as paintings that day and failed to pick out up her kids from day care that afternoon, which is “extremely out of character for her,” police stated.

On Friday, greater than 1,860 volunteers searched spaces in Winona and about 24 miles south in Rushford, the Winona Police Department said.

“This is tough terrain, and we are grateful to the hundreds of volunteers who are taking their personal time to assist with the search,” Winona Police Chief Tom Williams stated throughout a press briefing.

Volunteers search for Madeline Kingsbury, a Winona, Minnesota, resident who was once reported missing every week in the past, Apr. 7, 2023. KSTP

There are recently no suspects or individuals of passion within the case, government stated.

Williams stated they have got gained loads of leads and that the investigation stays “incredibly active.”

“We are working relentlessly to find Maddi and determine the circumstances around her disappearance,” Williams stated.

Kingsbury and her kids’s father dropped the youngsters off at an afternoon care in a while after 8 a.m. on March 31 earlier than returning to her house in Winona, consistent with Williams. The kids’s father informed police he left the home in Kingsbury’s van round 10 a.m., but if he returned later that day, Kingsbury was once now not there, Williams stated at a press convention previous this week.

There is not any indication Kingsbury left house on foot or in any other car, and her cell phone, pockets and ID have been present in the home, Williams stated.

Williams declined on Friday to mention whether or not the daddy of the youngsters is taking part within the search or explain how he has been cooperating with government.

Authorities have known as for volunteers to help with search efforts on Saturday.