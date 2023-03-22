NCAA Women’s Final Four Tournament in Dallas: Volunteers wanted

The unfastened four-day Women’s Final Four competition known as “Tourney Town” comprises video games, giveaways, meals and extra.

DALLAS — North Texans right here’s your probability to be concerned in March Madness. The Dallas Sports Commission and DFW’s WNBA team, the Dallas Wings, are encouraging folks signal as much as volunteer when the town hosts the NCAA Women’s Final Four.

The unfastened four-day Women's Final Four competition known as "Tourney Town" comprises video games, giveaways, meals and extra on the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center from Thursday, March 30 to Sunday, April 2.

There are a number of volunteer alternatives with each day and night time shifts and each and every volunteer gets to recreation a Women’s Final Four polo and jacket.

“It’s a great way to participate and celebrate and grow the game of women’s basketball,” stated Dallas Wings guard Veronica Burton.

A pair incentives? If you're employed two or extra shifts or 3 or extra at Tourney Town, it's possible you'll win a possibility to peer Taylor Swift when she involves Dallas for her Eras Tour at AT&T Stadium and a possibility to peer the Final Four motion up shut with tickets to the match.

All volunteers will have to be 18 years or older and go a background take a look at. If you’re a giveaway winner, you’ll be contacted without delay between Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 via midday.

Click here to sign up. Once your account is registered, signal as much as volunteer at Tourney Town!

Dallas used to be not too long ago named America's most sensible marketplace for sports activities trade. And this would possibly not be the final time Dallas hosts the Women's NCAA Tournament, the town additionally gained the bid to host the Final Four once more in 2031.