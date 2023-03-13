NCAA Tournament bracket: Live updates, analysis and latest news ahead of March Madness

Bracket Breakers selections its 10 perhaps first-round upsets
The brackets are out! Here at Bracket Breaker Central, we’re geeking out so badly, we will be able to slightly stay alongside of the reams of ticker tape Slingshot is spitting out. As all the time, we’ll have detailed analysis of each and every recreation with giant-killing implications within the lead-up to Thursday’s motion, plus our annual lookahead at possible second-round Bracket Breaker matchups. But we needed to get you some numbers straight away. So, under, you’ll to find the checklist of the top-10 perhaps first-round upsets in line with our statistical type.
Speaking of Slingshot, we’ve spiffed it up this March. With the lend a hand of our remarkable staff of Furman math professors – Liz Bouzarth, John Harris and Kevin Hutson – we have now integrated a wide variety of bells and whistles into our type that we’ve written about prior to however by no means absolutely deployed. These come with cluster analysis, extra subtle measures of staff tempo and comparisons to equivalent video games from the previous. Our fast response: This box appears thrillingly pleasant to upsets — extra like 2021 than 2022. And within the coolest twist of destiny we’ve noticed since we began doing this in 2006, our professors’ house college (Furman) reached its first NCAA match since 1980, and drew a matchup with a staff our type pegs as probably the most inclined large within the box. Madness, certainly.
If you’re new right here, this newsletter from 2021 does a just right activity explaining how we search for upsets and what groups are much more likely to drag them in March Madness.
NCAA Tournament 2023 bracket selections from Seth Davis
No extra debating, not more projecting, not more effervescent, not more guessing. The legit 2023 males’s NCAA Tournament bracket is right here. There are a lot of how one can filling out a bracket, however for me, it begins with 3 easy phrases: Do it briefly. I don’t have a lot selection, as a result of very in a while after I am getting passed a bracket within the CBS studio, we’re presenting it to America by means of the Selection Show. I don’t have time to dilly-dally.
I most often move into the display with a brief checklist of mid-major groups I’m taking a look to pick out for upsets. I couldn’t slightly pick out as many as I assumed I’d as a result of I didn’t love the matchups, however I’m beautiful positive I received’t get accused of being too shy with my disillusioned specials. I love to have amusing and take possibilities, so let the bracket pooler beware if you wish to replica my alternatives.
See the total bracket right here.
Purdue and Zach Edey get the activity finished once more. Maybe it’ll be other this time
Purdue simply took care of a preternaturally tough-minded Penn State staff, 67-65, just about blowing a past due 15-point lead because of — this can be a recording — the Nittany Lions’ full-court press. Think Purdue’s long term fighters will understand? Answer: Yes. Absolutely. But on a past due afternoon when Purdue’s backcourt of Braden Smith, Brandon Newman and Fletcher Loyer blended to shoot 2 of 20, Zach Edey ruled the way in which he all the time does. Dominated in some way that confirmed you, once more, why he’s going to be the country’s Player of the Year.
But now the query arises, and the puckering round West Lafayette will start:
Is this in the end the 12 months? Is this in the end the 12 months Painter, who earned the primary No. 1 seed of his positive profession, will get the Boilermakers to the Final Four? As each and every just right Boilers fan is aware of, the final time Purdue went to the Final Four used to be when Lee Rose led them there in 1980. Other than that, there were a lot of shut calls and near-misses and heartbreaks and, smartly, you’ll’t inform the historical past of Purdue basketball with out citing the unhealthy breaks.
Read extra right here.
(Photo: Michael Reaves / Getty Images)
Odds and spreads for each and every NCAA Tournament first around recreation
The brackets were unveiled, the bubbles are burst for a number of groups and everyone seems to be in a position for March Madness. Spreads and odds for the First Four and first around of the NCAA Tournament had been launched on Sunday night time in a while after the choice display; a number of strains have already moved a handful of issues as sharp bettors glance to search out price.
Kansas is the largest favourite within the first around — the Jayhawks are appreciated by means of 21.5 issues in opposition to Howard. Houston is appreciated by means of 19.5 issues in opposition to Northern Kentucky.
If you’re in search of issues, Missouri and Utah State’s recreation general is ready at 155.5. Note that recreation pointers off at 10:40 a.m. native time in Sacramento. Princeton and Arizona also are predicted to have a high-scoring affair, with the entire set at 154.5.
There are all the time a couple of matchups the place the higher-seeded staff isn’t the favourite, no less than in line with the sportsbooks.
See the entire odds and spreads right here.
(Photo: USA Today)
Houston, Alabama, Kansas appreciated to win championship
Alabama is the No. 1 general seed for the 2023 NCAA Tournament, however the Crimson Tide aren’t the favorites to chop down the nets. The Houston Cougars completed the steady season 31-3 and are the favorites (+550) at BetMGM. On Sunday, Memphis beat the Cougars, 75-65, within the American Athletic Conference name recreation. Kansas (+800), Alabama (+800), Purdue (+1100) and UCLA (+1200) are the opposite groups close to the tip of the chances.
Read extra under.
Region by means of area analysis: South
The South Region options general No. 1 seed Alabama, which is aiming for its first nationwide championship. The Crimson Tide earned their first height seed simply hours after securing their moment SEC match name in 3 seasons. Two seasons in the past, they complicated to the Sweet 16 as a No. 2 seed however had been disillusioned in extra time by means of UCLA. Alabama edged out different height seeds Kansas and Houston for the tip spot. The Crimson Tide are the tale of the match, the place controversy follows them following the staff’s dealing with of Brandon Miller.
The area additionally options No. 2 seed Arizona, which complicated to the Sweet 16 as a No. 1 seed final season and comes into this season’s match after claiming its second-straight Pac-12 match name. No. 3 seed Baylor, which received the nationwide name in 2021, may additionally be a tricky out. Figure on a bodily and entertaining combat between No. 8 Maryland and No. 9 West Virginia, which has performed one of the hardest schedules amongst match groups.
Read extra right here.
Region by means of area analysis: West
No one in males’s school basketball has received back-to-back nationwide titles for the reason that Joakim Noah-led Florida Gators did so in 2006 and 2007. But right here comes the Kansas Jayhawks to take a look at to do exactly that — Bill Self’s staff appears so much other than the one who reduce down the nets in New Orleans final April, however it’s earned a No. 1 seed and in a position to move this March.
It can have challengers although. UCLA is a tricky No. 2 seed, even with out injured wing Jaylen Clark. Gonzaga is a No. 3 seed nonetheless in search of its first nationwide name, led by means of program legend Drew Timme. Then you may have a resurgent UConn, thriving Saint Mary’s and bad groups down the bracket like Northwestern, Arkansas and Illinois.
Read extra right here.
Region by means of area analysis Midwest
Can Houston get to the Final Four in its house town? If so, the Cougars must do it throughout the Midwest Region — and combat some sizzling groups and attention-grabbing demanding situations alongside the way in which.
Kelvin Sampson’s staff, the No. 2 general seed, may just doubtlessly face Auburn in Birmingham in the second one around. A Sweet 16 matchup in opposition to Indiana and famous person Trayce Jackson-Davis or a height 10-caliber Xavier staff may just look ahead to. And don’t overlook about No. 2 seed Texas, which received the Big 12 match and had 14 Quad 1 wins this season, second-most within the nation. Or Miami, which used to be the No. 1 seed within the ACC match and went to the Elite Eight final 12 months with maximum of the similar avid gamers. Meanwhile, Texas A&M used to be taking part in in addition to somebody down the stretch, whilst Penn State just about received the Big Ten match. And they’re taking part in within the 7-10 recreation.
Read extra right here.
Region by means of area analysis East
The East Region options the Big Ten steady and match champion Purdue, starring nationwide participant of the 12 months favourite Zach Edey. The Boilermakers have now not been to a Final Four since 1980, however to in the end smash that lengthy drought it’ll take very good basketball from trainer Matt Painter’s staff.
Big East champ Marquette is the No. 2 seed. ACC champ Duke is the No. 5 seed, coming in combination past due this 12 months with 9 directly wins to finish the steady season and throughout the convention match. Then you may have Hall of Famers like Tom Izzo and John Calipari lurking, plus younger emerging stars within the training career like Jerome Tang (Kansas State) and Dusty May (Florida Atlantic).
Read extra right here.
Who were given snubbed?
Texas A&M earned simply the No. 7 seed regardless of taking part in like one of the most productive groups within the nation within the ultimate few months, together with a win over No. 1 general seed Alabama within the regular-season finale. The Aggies, although, performed a foul nonconference agenda, which value them a bid final 12 months and knocked them a pair seed strains decrease this time round. Rutgers additionally were given punished for a foul out-of-league agenda, lacking the sector regardless of wins at Purdue, Northwestern, Penn State and in opposition to Indiana. The committee has proven it time and time once more: Play just right groups out of your convention, or endure the effects.
Most intriguing first-round matchups
Texas A&M vs. Penn State, which almost received the Big Ten match, is a high-level 7-10 recreation. Kentucky will face Providence and its famous person Bryce Hopkins, who transferred from the Wildcats final 12 months. All the 8-9 video games are intriguing, particularly Illinois–Arkansas. And Duke, as a No. 5 seed, will tackle a well-liked Cinderella pick out in Oral Roberts, which went undefeated within the Summit League and has a celebrity guard in Max Abmas, who helped lead the Golden Eagles to the Sweet 16 two years in the past.
Looking ahead to the second one around, lets get Texas-Texas A&M, Duke-Tennessee and UConn-Saint Mary’s, if the ones groups advance.
NCAA Tournament snubs
Texas A&M earned simply the No. 7 seed regardless of taking part in like one of the most productive groups within the nation within the ultimate few months, together with a win over No. 1 general seed Alabama within the regular-season finale. The Aggies, although, performed a foul nonconference agenda, which value them a bid final 12 months and knocked them a pair of seed strains decrease this time round.
Rutgers additionally were given punished for a foul out-of-league agenda, lacking the sector regardless of wins at Purdue, Northwestern, Penn State and in opposition to Indiana. The committee has proven it time and time once more: Play just right groups out of your convention, or endure the effects.
(Photo: USA Today)
UNC declines NIT, finishing season
For UNC, this implies:
- Leaky Black and Pete Nance’s school careers are over.
- Armando Bacot will have to come to a decision if he desires to make use of his COVID 12 months of eligibility.
- Everyone else at the roster (particularly Caleb Love and R.J. Davis) will have to make choices on their futures, too.
Why used to be Houston seeded greater than Kansas?
Committee Chair Chris Reynolds explains.
First Four agenda
Tuesday
- Southeast Missouri State vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi
- Mississippi State vs. Pittsburgh
Wednesday
- Texas Southern vs. Fairleigh Dickinson
- Arizona State vs. Nevada
The West Region is wild
The height 5 seeds — No. 1 seed Kansas (9), No. 2 UCLA (2), No. 3 Gonzaga (8), No. 4 UConn (4) and No. 5 Saint Mary’s (11) — are all ranked within the height 11 in adjusted potency margin at KenPom.com. Whoever will get out of that area can have earned it, to position it frivolously.
First 4 out
Oklahoma State, Rutgers, North Carolina and Clemson.
North Carolina has ignored the NCAA Tournament, formally
First preseason No. 1 to not make it for the reason that box expanded in ’85.
