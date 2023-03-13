NCAA Tournament bracket: Live updates, analysis and latest news ahead of March Madness

March 13, 2023 at 8:45 AM EDT

The brackets are out! Here at Bracket Breaker Central, we’re geeking out so badly, we will be able to slightly stay alongside of the reams of ticker tape Slingshot is spitting out. As all the time, we’ll have detailed analysis of each and every recreation with giant-killing implications within the lead-up to Thursday’s motion, plus our annual lookahead at possible second-round Bracket Breaker matchups. But we needed to get you some numbers straight away. So, under, you’ll to find the checklist of the top-10 perhaps first-round upsets in line with our statistical type.

- Advertisement -

Speaking of Slingshot, we’ve spiffed it up this March. With the lend a hand of our remarkable staff of Furman math professors – Liz Bouzarth, John Harris and Kevin Hutson – we have now integrated a wide variety of bells and whistles into our type that we’ve written about prior to however by no means absolutely deployed. These come with cluster analysis, extra subtle measures of staff tempo and comparisons to equivalent video games from the previous. Our fast response: This box appears thrillingly pleasant to upsets — extra like 2021 than 2022. And within the coolest twist of destiny we’ve noticed since we began doing this in 2006, our professors’ house college (Furman) reached its first NCAA match since 1980, and drew a matchup with a staff our type pegs as probably the most inclined large within the box. Madness, certainly.

If you’re new right here, this newsletter from 2021 does a just right activity explaining how we search for upsets and what groups are much more likely to drag them in March Madness.

See the total checklist right here.

- Advertisement -

(Photo: USA Today)