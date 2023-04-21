NCAA panel approves change to keep clock running on 1st downs

It has been introduced that new guidelines adjustments might be carried out in soccer video games which are anticipated to lend a hand cut back the collection of performs. One key change might be retaining the clock running when a workforce makes a primary down, aside from within the ultimate two mins of a part. These suggestions had been authorized via the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel after being forwarded via the Football Rules Committee remaining month. Since 1968, the clock has all the time stopped on a primary down till the referee gave the ready-for-play sign, alternatively, this new rule change will take about 8 performs out of the sport, decreasing doable damage exposures via about 96 over an ordinary season and extra for groups that play in bowls and the playoffs.
The new clock rule impacts handiest Divisions I and II. The Division III Management Council asked the proposal be referred again to the Football Rules Committee due to opposition inside its department.
In addition, two different adjustments had been authorized. Penalties authorised on the finish of the primary and 3rd quarters will now be enforced initially of the next quarter reasonably than having an untimed down. Also, back-to-back timeouts all the way through the similar dead-ball length are not allowed.
Steve Shaw, NCAA secretary-rules editor and nationwide coordinator of officers, has mentioned that the committee is taking a conservative method to start the method of shortening video games. Conference commissioners had requested the committee to search for tactics to lower down on the collection of performs in video games in an strive to mitigate the potential of damage exposures, with the varsity soccer playoff increasing from 4 to 12 groups in 2024-25 and most likely extra someday.