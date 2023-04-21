NCAA panel approves change to keep clock running on 1st downs







It has been introduced that new guidelines adjustments might be carried out in soccer video games which are anticipated to lend a hand cut back the collection of performs. One key change might be retaining the clock running when a workforce makes a primary down, aside from within the ultimate two mins of a part. These suggestions had been authorized via the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel after being forwarded via the Football Rules Committee remaining month. Since 1968, the clock has all the time stopped on a primary down till the referee gave the ready-for-play sign, alternatively, this new rule change will take about 8 performs out of the sport, decreasing doable damage exposures via about 96 over an ordinary season and extra for groups that play in bowls and the playoffs.