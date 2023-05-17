NBA rumors: James Harden intends to opt out of 76ers deal, seek long-term contract with ‘basketball freedom’

The Philadelphia 76ers face a the most important resolution this offseason relating to James Harden. Harden, who has a participant choice price $35.6 million for subsequent season, reportedly plans to decline it and seek a brand new long-term contract, in accordance to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. Furthermore, he’s going to handiest imagine groups with a aggressive roster and the basketball freedom to play his recreation.

Given the Sixers’ lack of cap area and their skill to be offering the weather that Harden wants, it’s most likely he’s going to be staying with the crew. However, if the Sixers had been to lose him, they would wish to rethink their roster, perhaps having a look to dump Tobias Harris’s contract and even exploring the likelihood of buying and selling Joel Embiid.

However, Sixers President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey, is not going to need to move down that highway. Morey has expressed hobby in bringing Harden again and has affirmed that the crew has now not had talks with Harden a few long-term deal but.

While Harden performed neatly all over the previous season, together with having an All-NBA case because the league’s help chief whilst averaging 21 issues on just about 39 % 3-point taking pictures, he had a couple of dangerous video games too. For example, within the Game 7 loss to Boston, he completed the sport 3 for 11, together with 1 for five from deep 9 issues, hardly ever the stuff of MVPs.

Moreover, the Sixers wanted Harden to step up in key moments when he roughly disappeared. In the ultimate 3 fourth quarters of the playoff sequence, he didn’t rating a unmarried level in 32 mins of play.

Harden isn’t the MVP he as soon as used to be, missing the similar skill to get by means of his preliminary defender and into the lane at will, which limits his leverage to draw fouls. He additionally has nearly no vertical pop as a finisher, now and then now not even having a look on the rim when he will get deep penetration. He wasn’t an extremely environment friendly shooter in his high, and despite the fact that his 3-point stats regarded just right ultimate season, he’s simply now not probably the most dependable participant to rely on to make the most important photographs. To make issues worse, his protection is a legal responsibility as neatly.

The Sixers want to make a decision how a lot they’re keen to be offering Harden over the following 3 to 4 years. At 34 years of age, he’s already declining, and his decline may just get steeper against the top of a brand new deal.

Despite those problems, it sort of feels the Sixers have few choices instead of to surrender themselves to paying what’s going to most likely be a substantial quantity to stay Harden at the crew.