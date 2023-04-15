NBA playoffs live updates: Schedule, bracket, scores and latest news

As Josh Hart sat within the visiting workforce locker room in Cleveland and listened to a query about why Donovan Mitchell is tricky to protect, he paused earlier than answering.

“Nothing. He’s the easiest one to guard. Put that in there, right before the playoffs,” Hart advised The Athletic. And then he began to snort.

That was once a few week and a part in the past when the Cavs fell to the New York Knicks at house 130-116. Now, the No. 4-seeded Cavs have a date with the No. 5-seeded Knicks within the first spherical of the playoffs.

New York can throw a lot of other coverages at Mitchell, from appearing on pick-and-rolls to blitzing him. The Knicks may just use guys like Hart, Quentin Grimes or Immanuel Quickley. And as a result of their very best perimeter gamers are 6-foot-5 and beneath, almost definitely, New York gained’t put a ton of period on Mitchell. In that March 31 recreation, Hart matched up with Mitchell, who was once taken 17 spots previous than him within the 2017 NBA Draft.

“He’s a really good scorer at all three levels,” Hart stated. “He’s efficient at all three levels. A lot of times, you want guys to try to force them to do something that they’re not comfortable with. And he’s someone who’s obviously athletic, is able to finish above the rim, finish through contact. He’s strong, has an explosive first step. He has that, but then he’s shooting 38 percent from 3 on, like, nine to 10 3s a game.”

(Photo: Sarah Stier / Getty Images)